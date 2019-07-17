Dollars data fuelled rebound could run out of steam

The US dollar could struggle to sustain its recent rebound because of investors’ conviction about falling interest rates in the US. If so, it will most likely be the likes of silver and commodity dollars where we could see the greenback struggle the most against

July 17, 2019 7:48 AM
The dollar has gained some bullish momentum against her weaker rivals over the past few days because of recent strength in US data. But given the 100% probability of a rate cut in July (according to the CME’s FedWatch tool), this means the dollar rallies could be sold, especially as the likelihood of a 50 basis point trim has risen to over 30% once again after it took a tumble in the aftermath of the US jobs report a couple of weeks ago.

Investors are clearly worried that the ongoing trade standoff between the US and China may hurt economic growth and require a looser monetary policy now rather than later. This is, in fact, something many Fed officials have tried to emphasise on, including Chairman Jay Powell. Indeed, Dallas Fed President Kaplan, who just a few weeks ago had argued against an immediate rate cut, has said he is now open to a “tactical adjustment” in the form of a “modest, restrained, limited move.” Rate cut calls will only grow when you have a President who has a very aggressive negotiation tactics. Donald Trump warned that: “We have a long way to go as far as tariffs where China is concerned… We have another $325 billion we can put a tariff on.”

Meanwhile, recent US macroeconomic pointers such as employment, inflation and retail sales have not been too bad – in fact, better than expected – and the Dollar Index has responded positively. But the fact that traders are still 100% confident that a rate cut is forthcoming on the last day of this month, the greenback has not been able to move north against every currency or commodity. It has obviously performed well against the likes of the pound, which has been hit hard by rising fears over a no-deal Brexit, while the euro has huffed and puffed but essentially remained near the recent lows sub $1.13. But the commodity dollars, franc and yen have done much better against the buck, although even these look to have hit a ceiling for the time being.

However, as mentioned, the US dollar could struggle to sustain its recent rebound because of investors’ conviction about falling interest rates in the US. If so, it will most likely be the likes of silver and commodity dollars where we could see the greenback struggle the most against – especially if the upcoming publications of Canadian CPI (today) and/or retail sales (Friday), or Aussie jobs (early Thursday) manage to beat expectations. So, the USD/CAD and AUD/USD are the majors to watch, along with silver.

Source: Trading View and City Index


View more
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.