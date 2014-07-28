dollar to dominate proceedings today 66722014

The FX markets are trading in a lacklustre fashion this morning, with most of the Asian countries enjoy a long weekend. The euro continues to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 28, 2014 6:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets are trading in a lacklustre fashion this morning, with most of the Asian countries enjoy a long weekend. The euro continues to trade with a bearish tone as investors note the continued geopolitical risks and potential fallout in Europe from tougher sanctions on Russia. The Financial Times reports that an estimated 350,000 jobs in Germany could be at risk if the sanctions on Russia are indeed increased.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report from the US CFTC shows that leveraged players broadly turned USD buyers in the week to Tuesday, 22nd July. The report revealed dollar longs increased by 60% from the prior week as euro shorts continue to increase to $14.9 bn, surpassing the May 2013 level.

The data calendar focus today will consist of Italian business confidence figures this morning. The US session will focus on PMI data, along with pending home sales and the Dallas Manufacturing Survey ahead of what will be a big week for dollar fortunes as US 10-year treasury yields hold above the 2.455% level. The US calendar this week will give us more guidance following Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s less dovish testimony as the data releases include the ADP report, Q2 GDP and the FOMC on Wednesday; non-farm payrolls, personal income and spending and manufacturing ISM data on Friday.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3425-1.3375-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3455-1.3485-1.3520

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.70-101.25-100.75 | Resistance 102.00-102.30-103.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6950-1.6910-1.6880 | Resistance 1.7000-1.7025-1.7095

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.