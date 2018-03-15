Dollar stages comeback

The US dollar finally managed to show relative strength today, especially against the commodity currencies.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 15, 2018 2:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dollar stages comeback

The US dollar finally managed to show relative strength today, especially against the commodity currencies. The USD/CAD broke out above the psychologically-important handle of 1.30 following yesterday’s dovish remarks from the Bank of Canada’s governor; a drop in metal prices weighed on the AUD/USD, which slumped below the 0.7850 support, and the NZD/USD dipped below the 0.7300 handle following the publication of New Zealand’s fourth quarter GDP estimate overnight, which was weaker than expected. Meanwhile the USD/JPY came back from being in the red to turn flat and the dollar also rose against the euro, franc and the pound. There was no obvious trigger behind the dollar rebound, as after all today’s US macro data was mixed. But after the recent mixed-bag data releases, including those strong job gains and weak wages growth as reported on Friday, traders may be trimming their short dollar positions ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting.

Earlier, the Philly Fed manufacturing index disappointed expectations with a print of 22.3 versus 25.8 last, while the Empire State index was stronger at 22.5 compared to 13.1 the month before. Meanwhile the weekly unemployment claims were bang in line with the expectations. Tomorrow, we will have a few second-tier US data to look forward to. Among others, these will include the latest figures on building permits, housing starts and industrial production, and the University of Michigan’s closely-followed consumer sentiment index. Next week, the Fed will be in focus. The central bank is almost certain to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points on Wednesday. However it will all be about the FOMC’s outlook for interest rates further into 2018 and beyond, which will be the main focal point for the markets. If recent data have helped to diminish policy makers’ urgency for higher interest rates then this could put further downward pressure on the dollar. However, if the Fed turns out to be more in favour of higher interest rates, perhaps because of expectations that high levels of employment may lead to higher wages and therefore higher inflation in the future, then this could be the trigger for a buck rally, and a possible sell-off for the majors

AUD/USD one to watch

Given today’s dollar rebound and ongoing weakness in metal and other commodity prices, the AUD/USD could be an interesting pair to watch for a possible breakdown here, especially as we will also have important macro data from Australia i.e. jobs numbers to look forward to next week. The Aussie’s break below the 0.7850 support has left behind a clean level for the sellers to potentially defend now. A potential rounded re-test of this level could lead to a drop towards the next support around 0.7730. At the time of this writing, the Aussie was testing another support: the 200-day moving average at 0.7800. A bounce here should not come as a surprise given the extent of today’s drop. Nonetheless, the technical outlook is somewhat bearish and we think an eventual drop towards the long-term trend line around 0.7650 could be on the cards in the coming days. However if price goes back above 0.7900 then this would invalidate the bearish outlook.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.