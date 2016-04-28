dollar resumes slide on weak data cautious fed 1808962016

After the Federal Reserve kept US interest rates unchanged as expected on Wednesday and reiterated its consistently cautious stance with regard to future rate increases, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2016 9:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After the Federal Reserve kept US interest rates unchanged as expected on Wednesday and reiterated its consistently cautious stance with regard to future rate increases, annualized Advance GDP data for Q1 came out on Thursday morning that disappointed already-low prior estimates. In the first quarter of the year, the US economy was estimated to have grown by only an annualized 0.5% against prior expectations of 0.7% growth.

Although this is only the first of three GDP reports, and there may well be revisions, the low Advance GDP estimate on Thursday underscores the Fed’s concerns about significantly slowing economic growth that has helped to deter further rate hikes since December. This report also exacerbates other weaker-than-expected economic numbers that were released earlier in the month, including key inflation price indices, retail sales, manufacturing, durable goods orders, and consumer confidence. Outside of a relatively strong US labor market, these indications of softness in the economy have helped contribute to sustained dovishness from the Fed and are weighing heavily on the US dollar.

For the USD/CHF currency pair, this pressure on the dollar has resulted in an extended retreat from major resistance. At the start of the current trading week, the retreat began at a critical level for USD/CHF, turning the currency pair down right around the key 0.9785 resistance area, which is also around the 50% retracement level of the last major bearish run from March’s high to April’s low. That price level has served as a major support and resistance area since late 2015. From a slightly longer-term technical perspective, USD/CHF has been in a general decline since December, printing consistently lower highs and lower lows as the dollar has suffered from an increasingly dovish Fed after December due to continued weakness in economic conditions and inflation.

As noted, despite other areas of economic weakness, the labor market continues to show strength as a bright spot in the US economy. On Thursday, weekly unemployment claims come in generally as expected at 257,000, which is near 40+ year lows. Next week, the potentially critical Non-Farm Payrolls employment data for April will be released. Although its effect may be muted given the softness in other areas of the economy, it could still provide some surprises that could move the dollar significantly.

With continued bearish momentum on the current USD/CHF retreat, the next major downside target is at the 0.9500 support area, which is the level of April’s lows. In the event of a further breakdown below 0.9500, a continuation of the medium-term downtrend will have been confirmed, with a further downside target around the 0.9250 support area.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.