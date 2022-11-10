Dollar index clings onto bull trend ahead of CPI

CPI is way too high for the Fed to ease off the gas.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 10, 2022 12:10 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar has managed to extend its gains after rebounding across the board on Wednesday, ahead of the publication of US consumer inflation data at 13:30 GMT. The CPI report has the potential to set the market direction over the coming weeks ahead of the FOMC in December. 

While a small beat or miss will undoubtedly move the dollar accordingly, what’s important is at above 8%, CPI is way too high for the Fed to ease off the gas. So, even if we see print below the 8% year-over-year figure for October, which would represent another downward move from the 8.3% recorded in September, this will not necessarily cause a big dent in the dollar’s bullish trend.

Inflation hit a multi-decade high of 9.1% at the end of the summer, before falling steadily in recent months. With everyone expecting it to have moderated further, the bigger reaction would be if we see an overshoot. That would probably send the dollar soaring, and stocks tumbling.

It is worth paying closer attention to the core inflation reading, because that rose to a 4-decade high of 6.6% in September. Another acceleration in core CPI could result in heightened volatility across the board, especially as analysts expect it to have ticked lower to 6.5% in October. 

We have seen energy prices come down slowly, but this has been offset by rising food and shelter prices. So, CPI has the potential to top estimates which explains why the markets are on the edge. If inflation, particularly core CPI, tops estimates then this will likely send bond yields higher again as investor bets that the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes will rise again. In turn, this should be positive for the dollar and negative for stocks. In contrast, if CPI comes in much weaker than expected, then this will raise hopes that the Fed will proceed with smaller rate hikes and have a lower terminal rate than previously expected.

Dollar index holds above trend line

Regardless of the outcome of CPI, for as long as the Dollar Index holds its own above its long-term bullish trend line circa 109.50, the path of least resistance would remain to the upside. Short-term support comes in at 110.61. Meanwhile the next potential level of resistance is seen around 111.81, which was the base of the most recent breakdown. Above this, the bearish trend line comes in around 113.00. A closing break above 133.00 would mark the end of the consolidation phase that started at the end of September.

dollar index

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dollar Dollar Index US Dollar Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.