Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ

Is the US dollar’s reign nearing its end? EUR/USD breaks higher while USD/JPY flirts with a key uptrend following the BoJ’s hawkish hike. A shift could be underway—are you ready?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:44 AM
US_flag_map_eye
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) signals potential top with a bearish evening star pattern
  • EUR/USD breaks out of a falling wedge, testing resistance at 1.0460
  • USD/JPY nears critical uptrend after BoJ hawkish hike
  • Fed and ECB meetings likely to provide few surprises next week

Summary

Sands may shifting under the US Dollar Index (DXY), with a bearish evening star pattern aligning with weakening momentum signals. EUR/USD has broken higher from a falling wedge, while USD/JPY is fliting with a critical uptrend following the BoJ's hawkish hike on Friday. With Fed and ECB surprises unlikely next week, near-term price action in and around key technical levels could shape medium-term moves. Dollar dominance is wobbling—watch for confirmation!

DXY Dominance Over?

Unless we see a significant rally into Friday’s close, the US Dollar Index (DXY) weekly chart suggests the cycle high may already be in. The current three-candle pattern resembles a textbook evening star, often seen at turning points. An opposite morning star signal in early December proved accurate, as did the evening star in late June last year.

DXY Jan 24 2025

Source: TradingView

This latest signal is notable, especially as it coincides with a break in the uptrend that followed Trump’s election win. Adding to the bearish case, the RSI (14) uptrend from September has been broken, and while not yet confirmed by MACD, it too appears to be in the early stage of rolling over.

Traders should watch for a potential break of support at 107.75, a level DXY has bounced off in three of the past four weeks. If that level gives way, downside targets include 106.736 and 105.44.

Although not technical, it’s worth noting the market has trimmed expectations for Fed easing this year, dropping from six cuts to fewer than two since September. This shift leaves the dollar vulnerable given so much bullish sentiment towards the US economy is already priced in.

US curve Jan 24 2025

Source: TradingView

As the two largest weightings in the DXY, the reversal pattern has implications for the euro and Japanese yen if it proves to be prescient, especially as moves in EUR/USD and USD/JPY drive the dollar index, not the other way around.

One look at the weekly charts suggests near term price action could prove influential for medium to longer-term moves in both pairs, particularly with the diminishing threat of an escalating trade war. Softer tariff rhetoric from Donald Trump this week, particularly towards China, underscores this shift.

Adding pressure on the dollar, the Bank of Japan offered hawkish inflation forecasts earlier Friday, raising overnight rates by 25bps and signalling more hikes to come. Combined, the dollar’s dominance since the US election looks increasingly vulnerable.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

EUR/USD Risks Skewing Higher

EUR Jan 24 2025

Source: TradingView

EUR/USD broke the falling wedge it had been trading in with conviction earlier this week, with the price now testing horizontal resistance at 1.0460. With RSI (14) breaking its uptrend on the weeklies, and MACD starting to flick up towards the signal line, momentum may be in the early stages of shifting bullish, improving the prospects for an extended run higher.

If the price were to break and hold above 1.0460, those contemplating bullish setups could look to establish longs above with a stop beneath for protection. Potential targets include 1.0600, 1.0666 and 1.0762, depending on your risk appetite.

As noted earlier this week, major surprises from the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank at their upcoming meetings seem unlikely.

USD/JPY Unwinds on Hawkish BoJ

JPY Jan 25 2025

Source: TradingView

USD/JPY is also nearing a critical level after the Bank of Japan’s January rate decision, hovering just above the uptrend that began when the Federal Reserve started cutting interest rates. While not yet broken, RSI (14) has already broken its uptrend, and MACD is curling lower, suggesting momentum—like price—is starting to roll over.

If the uptrend is broken, shorts could be established beneath with a stop above for protection. On the downside, levels to watch include 153.30,  the 50-week moving average, and key horizontal support at 151.95.

If USD/JPY is unable to break the uptrend, the setup could be flipped with longs initiated above with stops beneath for protection. 158.76 is one target for those contemplating bullish setups to consider.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas DXY USD/JPY EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Yesterday 09:00 PM
Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Research
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:44 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:42 PM
      stocks_04
      S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 01:49 AM
        USD_candlestick
        EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.