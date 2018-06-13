Dollar advances towards hazy horizon

The dollar’s rise is becoming more emphatic as markets await clues on how many further hikes there could be this year, after tonight’s.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2018 11:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

The dollar’s rise is becoming more emphatic as markets await clues on how many further hikes there could be this year, after tonight’s.

Relax, its Fed day

Three straight days of clean gains and a fourth firm start for the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields reflect the complete absence of uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s policy decision tonight. As such, investors are as relaxed as they can be. Key European stock markets are tilting higher after a weaker start; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq contracts are looking tentatively forwards. Beyond the hike baked in with 87% probability there is even additional policy clarity a few months ahead. Only one more 25-basis point rise is fully priced in 2018, probably in September, leaving only December, the remaining non-consecutive month with a press conference and economic forecast updates scheduled, for more tightening. Then the horizon goes hazy. As usual, the policy statement and the dot plot, will be pored over. But Fed statements are increasingly synonymous and if dot plots were as useful a tool as intended, analysts would be out of a job. Job market at full capacity? Check. Inflation holding “symmetrically” near 2%? Check. (And check out Treasury yields.) Plus, one-year rates are priced at 3.01%, 3.07% for two years’ time and 3.06% 5 years ahead. In short, we market participants would like to think we’ve got the rates outlook sewn up, but uncertainty is the only certainty. That will keep surer-footed dollar bulls looking over their shoulder for many months to come, though even minor missteps in ECB or BoJ forward guidance later in the week, could hand the greenback more momentum. This afternoon’s U.S. PPI releases are the last on the agenda before the Fed consumes all market attention tonight.

Sterling slices through in-line CPI

Such dollar ambiguity has been little help for sterling, with traders looking straight through the morning’s in-line CPI print for a month when fuel prices were rocketing. The ONS pointed to offsetting factors like a fall in computer games sales though the rationalisation does not negate the notion of curbed discretionary spending. With the triumvirate of recent official data—growth, jobs and inflation—providing grounds for disappointment, the coffin lid has been closed over any additional BoE rise this year, even if the final nail has yet to be driven home. Meanwhile, the government’s week in Westminster will get no better just yet, despite, or perhaps because of Tuesday night’s last-minute concession to Conservative rebels that defeated Brexit Bill amendments. Credit was at least as much due to the talent of party whips as Downing Street’s political adroitness. Reports of a promised new amendment, providing MPs with more say as Brexit becomes imminent splintered almost immediately, as factions spun their own versions. A Friday deadline to table a new Withdrawal Bill amendment looms, ahead of a Lords vote on Monday. A No-Deal Brexit deal is less likely, though the sense of a slow-motion car crash continues. Hence the pound against the dollar’s next move probably has the least mystery amongst majors right now as the rate accelerates to $1.33 dead, post data. The handle is part of a complex including May’s close of $1.3298, and the low at $1.3203. This implies there are few solid staging posts between $1.33 and $1.32.


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates Fed FOMC Sterling GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.