Did Palladium Fly Too Close To The Sun

Now the world’s most valuable precious metal, Palladium prices have continued to soar this year after surpassing gold’s value in March. Yet its bump at the highs suggests a much-needed correction is underway.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2019 1:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Now the world’s most valuable precious metal, Palladium prices have continued to soar this year after surpassing gold’s value in March. Yet its bump at the highs suggests a much-needed correction is underway.

High demand and low supply palladium has been a key driver for spot prices, since about 85% of its supply is used in exhaust systems in cars to help turn toxic pollutants into water vapour and carbon dioxide.  Since 2016 it has nearly tripled in price, although the 40% rally from the October low goes to show how parabolic its trend has been of late.

Gains from trough to peak:

  • April 2003: +1,140.3%
  • January 2016: +298.5%
  • August 2018: +120.7%
  • October 2019: +43.2%




Whilst we cannot claim to have predicted the top, it wasn’t without warning either. We can see that gross short exposure had been creeping up into the price highs and has dragged net-long exposure to a 6-week low, ahead of last week’s top. Gross-long exposure had also peaked around levels that have been associated with corrections since mid-2018, so whilst positioning is not flagging a sentiment extreme, it could point towards a deeper retracement for the metal.



Technically, palladium appears poised for a re-test of its bullish trendline. Since peaking just beneath 1,800, a lower high formed before breaking a prior low and warning of a change in trend. Given it has fallen over 7% in the last two sessions, bearish momentum is clearly picking up and further losses appear more likely. Yet despite these losses, price action remains overextended relative to its 200-day MA.

Moreover, if we’re to see similar levels of volatility today that we have over the past two, it could retest 1,600 later today.




Taking this a step further, the palladium/gold ratio suggests there could be further downside for palladium. Whilst the relationship is not perfect, we can see the ratio crossing above/below its 20-day MA has picked some decent turning points on spot palladium. We’ve outlined a bearish scenario on gold yet palladium still remains relatively high and possibly over stretched from its long-term average. Therefor we’ll continue to monitor to see if the ratio remains beneath its 20-day MA, as it could suggest palladium may consider breaking its long-term bullish trendline.


Related analysis:
Gold’s Worst Week in 3 Years Sees Bears Firmly Back In Control
Gold drops to key support

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.