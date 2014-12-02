deflation threatens as german pmi contracts ism prices tumble ruble wilts 81482014

The second contraction in Germany’s manufacturing PMI over the last three months, the lowest prices paid index figure in US manufacturing ISM in 23 months […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 2, 2014 1:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The second contraction in Germany’s manufacturing PMI over the last three months, the lowest prices paid index figure in US manufacturing ISM in 23 months and fresh record lows in the Russian rouble, highlights the impending global disinflationary spiral in H1 2015, which would leave central banks, including the Fed, little choice but to continue talking the hawkish talk instead of walking the hawkish course. But this may no longer prove kind to global equities as corporate profits are further tightened, foreign exchange translation is eroded and oil’s downward trend becomes more punishing to energy project lenders than rewarding to individual consumers.

US manufacturing prices at two-year lows

US Nov manufacturing ISM fell to 58.7 from October’s reading of 59, maintaining the sector’s expansion for the 23rd consecutive month. The prices paid index tumbled nine points to 44.5, reaching its lowest point since July 2012, reflecting a sharp fall in raw materials prices. It was good news on the jobs front as the ISM’s employment Index grew for the 17th consecutive month, up 0.6 points to 54.9. The rest of the report proved mixed as far as its sub-components, with new orders Index up to 66 from 65.8 and the production Index slipping to 64.4 from October’s 64.8.

German PMI contraction

Final Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised down to 50.1 from the flash estimate of 50.4, but Germany’s index, which was revised to 49.5, had the weakest reading since June 2013 and the second contraction in German manufacturing over the last three months. Although Germany’s IFO and ZEW surveys of investment and business sentiment ticked up in November, our proprietary models indicate that German manufacturing and services PMIs have tended to lead the German cycle than have IFO and ZEW.

Russian rouble chases falling oil

The relationship between oil prices and the Russian rouble is best captured in the chart below.Since reaching its most recent peak in June at $115.71 per barrel, brent crude is down 39%, during which the rouble fell 37%. Interestingly, the rouble’s decline matches that of 2008-2009 when oil price crashed more than 75%. For the rouble to fall by the same magnitude on the back of an oil decline that’s half that of 2008/9 highlights the sobering fact that there’s more to the rouble’s woes than just falling oil.

The implications of weaker oil are also manifested through Russia’s eroding foreign currency reserves, which have reached $371 bn in October- an 11% decline from June and a 23% drop from the 2011 highs.

Yet, although Russia’s economy is suffering from its worst slowdown in five years following the decline in oil and escalations of international sanctions international sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, the cheaper currency is being encouraged as it helps exports. As much as $130 billion in capital flight may have left the country, but the nations’ reliance on oil and gas for half of its budget revenue will help maintain the balance in a surplus near $21 billion.

The weakness in Russia may still be sustained by Moscow into H1 2015, but the domino effect from Russia-Germany sanctions and the dampening effect on Germany’s demand for Chinese imports, could accelerate the transition from China’s softening growth to the most feared hard landing.

Ruble vs Oil Dec 1

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.