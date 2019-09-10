DBS is holding firm above support in line with rising yield

DBS further potential push up within a medium-term range configuration

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2019 12:35 AM
DBS (SGX:D05)



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 24.85

Pivot (key support): 24.00

Resistances: 25.40 & 28.50/64

Next support: 22.75/25

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias for DBS, a major Singapore bank stock in any dips above 24.00 key medium-term pivotal support for a potential push up within 7-momth range configuration to target the next resistances at 25.40 and 28.50/64. However, a break with a daily close below 24.00 negates the preferred bullish tone for a slide back to retest 22.75/25.

Key elements

  • Since 17 Apr 2019, the share price movement of DBS has been moving in lock-step (direct correlation) with the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note (T-Note 10). In the past one week, the yield of the T-Note 10 has started to rise which has been accompanied by a rally of 5% seen in DBS. Technical elements of the T-Note 10 yield is advocating a further potential rise to 2.00% in the short to medium-term.
  • The recent rebound seen in DBS has taken shape right at an ascending range support in place since 21 Nov 2018 swing low area.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has shaped a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region coupled with the relative strength ratio of the DBS/STI that is showing a potential bullish breakout at this juncture. These observations suggest a revival of medium-term upside momentum with DBS’s impending outperformance against the benchmark FTSE Straits Times index (STI).
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 28.50/64 which is defined by the upper limit of the range configuration in place since 21 Nov 2018 and the 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 Nov 2018 low to 30 Apr 2018 high projected from the recent 29 Aug 2019 low.

Charts are from eSignal 


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.