DBS economist Irwin Seah cut Singapore’s 2015 GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent from 3.6 per cent, citing divergent monetary policies by global central banks and volatility in the financial markets. “Interest rates expectations will fluctuate and currencies will be volatile,” he said in the research note, according to The Business Times. “Perhaps the only upside for the global economy next year is the lower oil prices. The confluence of factors will consequently have ripple effects on economic activities. Being a small and open economy, Singapore will be like a small boat in rough seas.”

A report by consultancy firm American Appraisal said there was a 30 per cent jump in deals in Singapore this year totalling US$55.4 billion (SG$72.8 billion), driven by a surge in M&A transactions following consolidation across industries. The report said a strong deal pipeline is expected next year, according to TODAY.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 7.11 points lower or -0.21 per cent to 3,318.70, taking the year-to-date gain to 4.86 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.42 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.35 per cent. The best performing FTSE ST sectors were Telecommunications, Technology and Healthcare, gaining 1.14 per cent, 0.62 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively. The laggards were Oil and Gas, Industrials and Real Estate Investment Trusts, declining 1.38 per cent, 0.60 per cent and 0.47 per cent respectively.

Falcon Energy Group Ltd (SGX:5FL) said in a statement yesterday that it is making a takeover offer for CH Offshore Ltd (SGX:C13) at a total cash consideration of SG$247.5 million. Falcon is offering SG$0.495 cents each for the remaining shares that it does not already own in CH Offshore, according to Channel News Asia. Falcon is an oil and gas services provider, while CH Offshore owns a fleet of 15 AHTS vessels and also provides marine support services to oil and gas customers globally.

iFAST Corporation Ltd (SGX:AIY) commenced trading on the Singapore exchange yesterday and opened at SG$0.995, a 5 per cent gain on its IPO issue price of SG$0.95. The stock closed at SG$1.01 after trading 15.25 million shares.

The IPO of Keppel DC REIT received a very strong response from the investment community, according to TODAY. The placement tranche was 24.4 times oversubscribed, while the public portion was oversubscribed 9.6 times. Priced at SG$0.93 per unit, the trust, which consists of data centres, will mobilise about SG$513 million. The REIT will commence trading on the SGX at 2 PM on Friday.

Hwa Hong Corporation Limited (SGX:H19) has purchased a 70 per cent stake in Capital Eagle Limited through a wholly-owned entity for £24.6 million (SG$50.8 million), according to The Business Times. Capital Eagle is based in the UK and its principal activity is investment in properties.

On the Catalist board, Huationg Global Ltd (SGX:41B) opened solidly, trading at SG$0.24, up by nearly 20 per cent on its IPO price of SG$0.20. The counter finally closed at SG$0.210. While movie producer MM2 Asia Pte Ltd (SGX:41C) listed at an opening price of SG$0.275, up 10 per cent from its IPO price of SG$0.250, but closed at SG$0.215.

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) has repurchased 500,000 shares, taking advantage of prices touching three-year lows. According to a report in The Business Times, the shares were repurchased at prices between SG$8.31 and SG$8.39 at a total cost of SG$4.2 million.

