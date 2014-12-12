dbs cuts singapores growth forecast for 2015 82972014

The FTSE ST Oil and Gas Index was the biggest loser on the SGX yesterday, as oil prices fell again


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2014 9:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DBS economist Irwin Seah cut Singapore’s 2015 GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent from 3.6 per cent, citing divergent monetary policies by global central banks and volatility in the financial markets. “Interest rates expectations will fluctuate and currencies will be volatile,” he said in the research note, according to The Business Times. “Perhaps the only upside for the global economy next year is the lower oil prices. The confluence of factors will consequently have ripple effects on economic activities. Being a small and open economy, Singapore will be like a small boat in rough seas.”

A report by consultancy firm American Appraisal said there was a 30 per cent jump in deals in Singapore this year totalling US$55.4 billion (SG$72.8 billion), driven by a surge in M&A transactions following consolidation across industries. The report said a strong deal pipeline is expected next year, according to TODAY.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 7.11 points lower or -0.21 per cent to 3,318.70, taking the year-to-date gain to 4.86 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.42 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.35 per cent. The best performing FTSE ST sectors were Telecommunications, Technology and Healthcare, gaining 1.14 per cent, 0.62 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively. The laggards were Oil and Gas, Industrials and Real Estate Investment Trusts, declining 1.38 per cent, 0.60 per cent and 0.47 per cent respectively.

Falcon Energy Group Ltd (SGX:5FL) said in a statement yesterday that it is making a takeover offer for CH Offshore Ltd (SGX:C13) at a total cash consideration of SG$247.5 million. Falcon is offering SG$0.495 cents each for the remaining shares that it does not already own in CH Offshore, according to Channel News Asia. Falcon is an oil and gas services provider, while CH Offshore owns a fleet of 15 AHTS vessels and also provides marine support services to oil and gas customers globally.

iFAST Corporation Ltd (SGX:AIY) commenced trading on the Singapore exchange yesterday and opened at SG$0.995, a 5 per cent gain on its IPO issue price of SG$0.95. The stock closed at SG$1.01 after trading 15.25 million shares.

The IPO of Keppel DC REIT received a very strong response from the investment community, according to TODAY. The placement tranche was 24.4 times oversubscribed, while the public portion was oversubscribed 9.6 times. Priced at SG$0.93 per unit, the trust, which consists of data centres, will mobilise about SG$513 million. The REIT will commence trading on the SGX at 2 PM on Friday.

Hwa Hong Corporation Limited (SGX:H19) has purchased a 70 per cent stake in Capital Eagle Limited through a wholly-owned entity for £24.6 million (SG$50.8 million), according to The Business Times. Capital Eagle is based in the UK and its principal activity is investment in properties.

On the Catalist board, Huationg Global Ltd (SGX:41B) opened solidly, trading at SG$0.24, up by nearly 20 per cent on its IPO price of SG$0.20. The counter finally closed at SG$0.210. While movie producer MM2 Asia Pte Ltd (SGX:41C) listed at an opening price of SG$0.275, up 10 per cent from its IPO price of SG$0.250, but closed at SG$0.215.

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) has repurchased 500,000 shares, taking advantage of prices touching three-year lows. According to a report in The Business Times, the shares were repurchased at prices between SG$8.31 and SG$8.39 at a total cost of SG$4.2 million.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.