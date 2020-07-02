DAX well placed to resume rally post 4th of July

The new financial year has kicked off on a more constructive note as clinical tests around Pfizer’s experimental vaccine for Covid-19 showed positive results, accompanied by a recovery in manufacturing PMI’s in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

July 2, 2020 1:55 AM

The re-emergence of Covid-19 vaccine headlines after a lengthy absence providing relief following the last two weeks of June as a sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases captivated traders' attention.

On several occasions it appeared as if equity markets and other risk assets were on the verge of capitulation, only to back away from the cliff edge in subsequent sessions.

The latest snapback following Monday's reversal, reminding me of a trading adage, if a market can’t go down on bearish news, it is probably going higher, if only to test the resolve of the shorts.

This provides some support to an idea from earlier this week that outlined a determination to sell a bounce in the U.S. dollar index, the DXY into the end of this week, to take advantage of a possible rally in risk assets, after the July 4th long weekend here.

Expanding on this thematic, outside of the currency space we also see a forthcoming opportunity in the German stock index, the DAX.  As can be viewed on the chart below the DAX has remained resilient in recent weeks, holding and consolidating above the trendline support coming from the March 7969.5 low.

Providing the DAX continues to hold above the trendline support and recent lows, let’s say 11900, it would set the scene for the DAX to rally early next week.

Specifically, a break/daily close above the downtrend resistance at 12400 would be a positive development and the trigger to consider opening longs in the DAX. The positive bias would then be magnified on a break above the 12591 high which would then open up a retest and break of the 12867 high.

Keeping in mind that should the DAX close below the 11900 support area it would negate the short term bullish bias and warn of a pullback towards support 11300/200 area before the uptrend resumes.

DAX well placed to resume rally post 4th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of July 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation


Related tags: Dax Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Yesterday 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
January 2, 2025 06:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_03
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 4, 2024 10:00 AM
      germany_03
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 28, 2024 12:47 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        CAC, DAX forecast: EU stocks struggle amid political uncertainty as Wall Street hits records
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 27, 2024 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.