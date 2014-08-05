What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for DAX) has broken below the pivot at 9600/9520 and shaped a steep decline towards the long-term key support at 9100.

Key elements

The key long-term support is at 9100 which is the confluence zone of the pull-back support of the former ascending channel joining the lows of 2009 (in dark green), lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 11 Sep 2011 (in orange) and horizontal support (see weekly chart).

The 9100 support also coincides with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees (see daily chart).

The Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see daily chart).

The former ascending trendline, horizontal support and 200-day Moving Average is acting as a resistance at 9625 (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has exited the oversold region and still shows some upside potential towards the overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 9100

Resistance: 9370 & 9625

Next support: 8770

Conclusion

After a steep decline of 5.7% seen last week, the Index is likely to shape a rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 9370, holding above the long-term key support at 9100. Only a break above 9370 may trigger a further push up towards the next resistance at 9625.

However, failure to hold above 9100 is likely to damage the long-term uptrend to shape a correction towards 8770 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.