The German 30 Index (proxy for DAX) has broken below the pivot at 9600/9520 and shaped a steep decline towards the long-term key support at 9100.
Pivot (key support): 9100
Resistance: 9370 & 9625
Next support: 8770
After a steep decline of 5.7% seen last week, the Index is likely to shape a rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 9370, holding above the long-term key support at 9100. Only a break above 9370 may trigger a further push up towards the next resistance at 9625.
However, failure to hold above 9100 is likely to damage the long-term uptrend to shape a correction towards 8770 in the first instance.
