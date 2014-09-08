What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 9600/9625 former resistance and staged a strong upside movement towards the 9800 intermediate resistance as expected. Please click on this link for our previous outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken above the 200-day Moving Average now turns support at around 9600 (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support for the Index at around 9600 (see daily chart).

The RSI remains bullish above its 50% level and its coming close to its overbought region but without any bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).

The 9600 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 08 August 2014 low and 50% Fibonacci retracement from 29 August 2014 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The significant July 2014 swing high at 10030 corresponds closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 August 2014 low to 29 August 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has inched up towards its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9600

Resistance: 9800/9900 & 10030

Next support: 9360

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the DAX is now approaching its intermediate resistance at 9800/9900 where a pull-back/consolidation is expected. The pivotal support to watch for this potential consolidation is at 9600 before another round of potential rally emerges to target the significant July 2014 swing high at 10030.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 9600 is likely to unleash a steeper decline towards the next support at 9360 (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 08 August 2014 low).

