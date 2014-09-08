dax weekly outlook pull backconsolidation before another round of potential rally 72752014
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 9600/9625 former resistance and staged a strong upside movement towards the 9800 intermediate resistance as expected. Please click on this link for our previous outlook.
Pivot (key support): 9600
Resistance: 9800/9900 & 10030
Next support: 9360
Based on the above mentioned elements, the DAX is now approaching its intermediate resistance at 9800/9900 where a pull-back/consolidation is expected. The pivotal support to watch for this potential consolidation is at 9600 before another round of potential rally emerges to target the significant July 2014 swing high at 10030.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 9600 is likely to unleash a steeper decline towards the next support at 9360 (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 08 August 2014 low).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.