dax weekly outlook pull backconsolidation before another round of potential rally 72752014

  What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 9600/9625 former resistance and staged a strong upside […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2014 2:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-08 Sep 2014

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-08 Sep 2014

 

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 9600/9625 former resistance and staged a strong upside movement towards the 9800 intermediate resistance as expected. Please click on this link for our previous outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken above the 200-day Moving Average now turns support at around 9600 (see daily chart).
  • The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support for the Index at around 9600 (see daily chart).
  • The RSI remains bullish above its 50% level and its coming close to its overbought region but without any bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).
  • The 9600 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 08 August 2014 low and 50% Fibonacci retracement from 29 August 2014 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The significant July 2014 swing high at 10030 corresponds closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 August 2014 low to 29 August 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has inched up towards its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9600

Resistance: 9800/9900 & 10030

Next support: 9360

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the DAX is now approaching its intermediate resistance at 9800/9900 where a pull-back/consolidation is expected. The pivotal support to watch for this potential consolidation is at 9600 before another round of potential rally emerges to target the significant July 2014 swing high at 10030.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 9600 is likely to unleash a steeper decline towards the next support at 9360 (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 08 August 2014 low).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.