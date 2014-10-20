dax weekly outlook mixed elements watch 9085 8460 76822014

  What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in


October 20, 2014
What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011.

Key elements

  • The lower boundary of the former long-term ascending channel is now pull-back resistance at 9085 (see weekly chart).
  • The violation of the former long-term ascending channel has also triggered a bearish reversal chart pattern called “Head & Shoulders” (see weekly chart).
  • The last weekly candlestick has formed a bullish “Hammer” pattern (see weekly chart).
  • The longer-term Stochastic oscillator has a flashed a bullish divergence signal at the oversold region (see weekly chart).
  • The 20-day Moving Average is acting as a resistance at around 9085 (see daily chart).
  • The 8460 support corresponds closely with the 1.236 Fibonacci projection from the high of 20 June 2014 to the high of 19 September 2014 (see daily chart).
  • A bullish “Morning Doji Star” candlestick pattern has been detected at the 8460 support (see daily chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Support: 8460 & 8100

Resistance: 9085 & 9800

Conclusion

We turn neutral due to mixed elements. Only a clear break below 8460 is likely to trigger another round of downside movement towards the long-term support at 8100.

On the flipside, bulls need to break above 9085 to unleash a potential recovery to target 9800 in the first step.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.