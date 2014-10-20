dax weekly outlook mixed elements watch 9085 8460 76822014
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011.
Support: 8460 & 8100
Resistance: 9085 & 9800
We turn neutral due to mixed elements. Only a clear break below 8460 is likely to trigger another round of downside movement towards the long-term support at 8100.
On the flipside, bulls need to break above 9085 to unleash a potential recovery to target 9800 in the first step.
