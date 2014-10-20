What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011.

Key elements

The lower boundary of the former long-term ascending channel is now pull-back resistance at 9085 (see weekly chart).

The violation of the former long-term ascending channel has also triggered a bearish reversal chart pattern called “Head & Shoulders” (see weekly chart).

The last weekly candlestick has formed a bullish “Hammer” pattern (see weekly chart).

The longer-term Stochastic oscillator has a flashed a bullish divergence signal at the oversold region (see weekly chart).

The 20-day Moving Average is acting as a resistance at around 9085 (see daily chart).

The 8460 support corresponds closely with the 1.236 Fibonacci projection from the high of 20 June 2014 to the high of 19 September 2014 (see daily chart).

A bullish “Morning Doji Star” candlestick pattern has been detected at the 8460 support (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Support: 8460 & 8100

Resistance: 9085 & 9800

Conclusion

We turn neutral due to mixed elements. Only a clear break below 8460 is likely to trigger another round of downside movement towards the long-term support at 8100.

On the flipside, bulls need to break above 9085 to unleash a potential recovery to target 9800 in the first step.

