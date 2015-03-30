dax weekly outlook for 30 mar to 03 apr further upside potential above 11620 399212015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has challenged the 11780 weekly pivotal support but managed to have a daily close above it on last Thursday, 26 March 2015.
Pivot (key support): 11620
Resistance: 12340/12425 & 12600/12700
Next support: 11500/11350 & 10600
The intermediate term bullish trend remains intact as the Index does not have a daily close below 11780 (last weekly pivot). After taking into account of the whipsaw, we adjust the weekly pivotal support to 11620 (low of 26 March 2015) for a potential upside movement to target 12340/12425 with a maximum limit set at 12600/12700.
However a break below 11620 is likely to see a slide towards 11500/11350 and only a clear break below 11350 may trigger an intermediate term decline towards the next support 10600.
