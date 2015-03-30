(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has challenged the 11780 weekly pivotal support but managed to have a daily close above it on last Thursday, 26 March 2015.

Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

Price action has managed to hold above the lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015 at 11780 (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (in red) is also supporting the Index at 11780 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

Price action has formed a “Long-legged Doji” candlestick pattern on last Thursday, 26 March 2015 which suggests that the downside momentum has dissipated (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11500/11350 which is also close to the 50-day Moving Average (in dark blue) (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average (in light green) and trendline support from the 16 October 2014 low (in blue) confluences at 10600 (see daily chart).

Price action has broken above the 11920 short-term resistance (in dotted brown) joining the highs since 17 March 2015 (see 4 hour chart).

12340/12425 is a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 11620

Resistance: 12340/12425 & 12600/12700

Next support: 11500/11350 & 10600

Conclusion

The intermediate term bullish trend remains intact as the Index does not have a daily close below 11780 (last weekly pivot). After taking into account of the whipsaw, we adjust the weekly pivotal support to 11620 (low of 26 March 2015) for a potential upside movement to target 12340/12425 with a maximum limit set at 12600/12700.

However a break below 11620 is likely to see a slide towards 11500/11350 and only a clear break below 11350 may trigger an intermediate term decline towards the next support 10600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.