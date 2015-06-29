dax weekly outlook for 29 june to 03 july potential short term rebound before final down leg towards
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a retreat from the 11620 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a retreat from the 11620 […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a retreat from the 11620 significant resistance as expected.
*Note: The Index has gapped down towards the 16 June 2015 swing low at 10815 in today’s (16 June 2015) early morning session.
Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 11230
Pivot (key resistance): 11380
Support: 10815 & 10600
Next resistance: 11620 & 12050
Longer-term technical elements remain bearish. However on the shorter-term, the Index faces the risk of short-term rebound above the intermediate support at 10815 towards 11230 with a maximum limit set at the 11380 weekly pivotal resistance. Thereafter, a potential final down leg is likely to materialise to target the 10600 significant support before a recovery occurs.
On the contrary, a break above 11380 is likely to negate the medium term bearish tone for a push up to retest the 11620 trendline resistance. Only a clearance above 11620 may trigger a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 12050.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.