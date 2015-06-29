(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a retreat from the 11620 significant resistance as expected.

*Note: The Index has gapped down towards the 16 June 2015 swing low at 10815 in today’s (16 June 2015) early morning session.

Key elements

Price action has managed to reverse down sharply from the 11620 resistance which confluences with the pull-back resistance of the former trendline support joining the lows since 16 October 2014 (in brown) and pull-back resistance of the former “Expanding Wedge” bearish breakout (in dotted blue) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The next significant support will be at 10600 which is the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in 18 January 2015 (in dotted blue), 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term up move from 11 September 2011 low to 13 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 13 April 2015 high to 22 May 2015 high (see weekly, daily & charts).

Based on the above point and Elliot Wave Principle, the 10600 support is likely to indicate the potential end of the bearish (corrective) wave (4) before a bullish wave structure, wave (5) resumes (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The long-term RSI oscillator still has some room for further downside (as depicted by the pink box) towards its significant support where it managed to pinpoint the respective significant bullish reversal seen in price action of the Index on the previous three occasions (as indicated by the green arrows) (see weekly chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term bound in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The 11230/11380 resistance zone confluences closely with the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 23 June 2015 high to the current 29 June 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 11230

Pivot (key resistance): 11380

Support: 10815 & 10600

Next resistance: 11620 & 12050

Conclusion

Longer-term technical elements remain bearish. However on the shorter-term, the Index faces the risk of short-term rebound above the intermediate support at 10815 towards 11230 with a maximum limit set at the 11380 weekly pivotal resistance. Thereafter, a potential final down leg is likely to materialise to target the 10600 significant support before a recovery occurs.

On the contrary, a break above 11380 is likely to negate the medium term bearish tone for a push up to retest the 11620 trendline resistance. Only a clearance above 11620 may trigger a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 12050.

