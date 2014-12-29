dax weekly outlook for 29 dec to 02 jan further potential upside above 9400 support 84672014

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast-29 Dec 2014

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-29 Dec 2014

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-29 Dec 2014What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and managed to stage a recovery above the 9450 pivotal support as expected. Pleas click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

  • The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011 stands at 10900/11000 (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator remains bullish since the break of its former trendline resistance and 50% level (see weekly chart).
  • The 20-day Moving Average is coming to support the Index at around 9800/9700 (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 16 October 2014 points to the 10580 level and its lower boundary is acting as a support at 9400 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate and shorter-term Stochastic oscillators are coming close to their respective “extreme” overbought levels which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 9800/9700

Pivot (key support): 9400

Resistance: 10100 & 10580

Next support: 8900

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the German 30 Index may see a pull-back below the first resistance at 10100 towards the intermediate support at 9800/9700 with a maximum limit set at the 9400 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, another round of upside movement is likely to materialise to target the next resistance at 10580.

On the other hand, a break below 9400 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 8900.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

 

