DAX Weekly Outlook for 29 Dec to 02 Jan
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and managed to stage a recovery above the 9450 pivotal support as expected. Pleas click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Intermediate support: 9800/9700
Pivot (key support): 9400
Resistance: 10100 & 10580
Next support: 8900
Based on the above mentioned elements, the German 30 Index may see a pull-back below the first resistance at 10100 towards the intermediate support at 9800/9700 with a maximum limit set at the 9400 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, another round of upside movement is likely to materialise to target the next resistance at 10580.
On the other hand, a break below 9400 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 8900.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.