The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 12080 pivotal support and invalidated the expected final push up scenario.
Pivot (key resistance): 12100
Support: 11600/11500 & 11190
Next resistance: 12400 & 12600/12700
As long as the 12100 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline towards 11600/11500 before 11190.
However, a break above 12100 may see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400 before targeting 12600/12700.
