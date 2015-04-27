Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 12080 pivotal support and invalidated the expected final push up scenario.

Key elements

The long-term RSI oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its supports (see weekly chart).

Price action has broken below the lower boundary (support) of the former medium term ascending channel (in dotted dark blue) and 20/50-day Moving Averages (in red and blue) (see daily chart).

The pull-back of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11500 which is also close to the 100-day Moving Average (in green) (see weekly & daily charts).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish below its pull-back resistance (see daily chart).

The 1190 support is defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 13 April 2015 high (a typical wave 4 target based on the Elliot Wave Principle) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 12100

Support: 11600/11500 & 11190

Next resistance: 12400 & 12600/12700

Conclusion

As long as the 12100 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline towards 11600/11500 before 11190.

However, a break above 12100 may see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400 before targeting 12600/12700.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.