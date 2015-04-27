dax weekly outlook for 27 apr to 01 may further downside potential below 12100 530682015

Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 12080 pivotal support and invalidated the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 27, 2015 3:48 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast-27 Apr 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-27 Apr 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-27 Apr 2015

Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 12080 pivotal support and invalidated the expected final push up scenario.

Please click on this link to review our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The long-term RSI oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its supports (see weekly chart).
  • Price action has broken below the lower boundary (support) of the former medium term ascending channel (in dotted dark blue) and 20/50-day Moving Averages (in red and blue) (see daily chart).
  • The pull-back of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11500 which is also close to the 100-day Moving Average (in green) (see weekly & daily charts).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish below its pull-back resistance (see daily chart).
  •  The 1190 support is defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 13 April 2015 high (a typical wave 4 target based on the Elliot Wave Principle) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 12100

Support: 11600/11500 & 11190

Next resistance: 12400 & 12600/12700

Conclusion

As long as the 12100 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline towards 11600/11500 before 11190.

However, a break above 12100 may see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400 before targeting 12600/12700.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.