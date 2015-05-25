(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a bullish breakout from the upper boundary of the former short-term descending channel at 11750 as expected.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The long-term Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch higher from its oversold region and still has ample room before reaching its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).

The pull-back support former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange), trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 16 October 2014, 100-day Moving Average (in light green) all confluences at the 11600 level (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its 50% neutrality level and trendline support (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11750

Pivot (key support): 11600

Resistance: 12050/12150 & 12400

Next support: 11190

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive. However below 12050/12150, the Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 11750 with a maximum limit set at the 11600 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to target the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11600 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 11190 support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.