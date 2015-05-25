dax weekly outlook for 25 may to 29 may risk of pull back below 1205012150 before potential new rise
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a bullish breakout from the upper boundary of the former short-term descending channel at 11750 as expected.
Intermediate support: 11750
Pivot (key support): 11600
Resistance: 12050/12150 & 12400
Next support: 11190
Technical elements are still positive. However below 12050/12150, the Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 11750 with a maximum limit set at the 11600 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to target the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 11600 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 11190 support.
