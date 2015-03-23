dax weekly outlook for 23 mar to 27 mar intermediate term bullish trend remains intact above 1193011
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to push higher and broke above the upper limit of the neutrality range at 12040/12072. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 11930
Pivot (key support): 11780
Resistance: 12340/12425 & 12600/12700
Next support: 11500/11300
Due to positive technical elements, we have turned bullish and any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the intermediate support at 11930 with a maximum limit set at the 11780 weekly pivotal support for another round of potential upside movement to target 12340/12425.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 11780 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 11500/11300.
