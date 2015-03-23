(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to push higher and broke above the upper limit of the neutrality range at 12040/12072. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

Price action continues to evolve within the intermediate ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015 with the lower boundary (support) now at 11780 (see daily chart).

The 20-day Moving Average (in red) is coming to act as a support at 11780 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The 12340/121425 is a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 12600/12700 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back (see 4 hour chart).

The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11500 which is also close to the 50-day Moving Average (in dark blue) (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11930

Pivot (key support): 11780

Resistance: 12340/12425 & 12600/12700

Next support: 11500/11300

Conclusion

Due to positive technical elements, we have turned bullish and any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the intermediate support at 11930 with a maximum limit set at the 11780 weekly pivotal support for another round of potential upside movement to target 12340/12425.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11780 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 11500/11300.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.