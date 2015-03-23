dax weekly outlook for 23 mar to 27 mar intermediate term bullish trend remains intact above 1193011

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to push higher and broke above the


March 23, 2015 4:31 PM
DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast-23 Mar 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-23 Mar 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-23 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to push higher and broke above the upper limit of the neutrality range at 12040/12072. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action continues to evolve within the intermediate ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015 with the lower boundary (support) now at 11780 (see daily chart).
  • The 20-day Moving Average (in red) is coming to act as a support at 11780 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).
  • The 12340/121425 is a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 12600/12700 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back (see 4 hour chart).
  • The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11500 which is also close to the 50-day Moving Average (in dark blue) (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11930

Pivot (key support): 11780

Resistance: 12340/12425 & 12600/12700

Next support: 11500/11300

Conclusion

Due to positive technical elements, we have turned bullish and any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the intermediate support at 11930 with a maximum limit set at the 11780 weekly pivotal support for another round of potential upside movement to target 12340/12425.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11780 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 11500/11300.

