dax weekly outlook for 22 june to 26 june mixed elements 11620 and 11135 are the key levels to watch
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has met the lower limit of the expected downside target at 10815 (printed a low of 10799 on 16 June 2015) before staging a sharp reversal in the later part of the week.
Resistance: 11620, 12050/12150 & 12400
Support: 11135 & 10600
Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Only a clear break above 11620 is likely to trigger the start of a medium term upside movement to target 12050/12150 before 12400 in the first instance.
On the other hand, the Index needs to break below 11135 for the bears to resurface for a potential decline to target the 10600 significant support.
