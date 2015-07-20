dax weekly outlook for 20 july to 24 july 1189011980 potential risk zone for pull back before new ri
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed better than our expectation as it did not shape any significant pull-back and rallied straight towards the expected upside target at 11890.
Intermediate support: 11400/11350
Pivot (key support): 11225
Resistance: 11890/11980 & 12400
Next support: 10650/10600
The Index is now coming close to a risk zone at 11890/11980 where the Index may shape a pull-back within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.
Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index has almost completed a bullish impulsive 5 wave structure of 1/ since the 08 July 2015 low @12pm with an extended 5th wave target (1.00 projection) at 11980. Thereafter, a potential bearish corrective wave 2/(pull-back) should occur before another bullish impulsive wave resume to kick start wave 3/.
Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 11400/11350 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 11225 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement materialises to target the 12400 resistance (13 April 2015 swing high).
* Do note the major event risk for this week will be Greece’s second parliamentary vote on this Wednesday, 22 July 2015 on a second package of prerequisites for further financial assistance, including tax increases on farmers.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11225 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the key long-term support at 10650/10600 (see weekly chart).
