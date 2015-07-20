(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed better than our expectation as it did not shape any significant pull-back and rallied straight towards the expected upside target at 11890.

Key elements

The Index is coming close to its intermediate resistance at 11890/11980 which also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster, 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 13 April 2015 high to 08 July 2015 low and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low @12pm to 13 July 2015 low @4am (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support (see daily chart).

The next significant resistance stands at 12400 which is the 13 April 2015 swing high (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout is now at 11400/11350 which also corresponds closely with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 08 July 2015 low @12pm to 16 July 2015 high @8pm (see 4 chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” left before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation indicates an imminent pull-back scenario in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11400/11350

Pivot (key support): 11225

Resistance: 11890/11980 & 12400

Next support: 10650/10600

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to a risk zone at 11890/11980 where the Index may shape a pull-back within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index has almost completed a bullish impulsive 5 wave structure of 1/ since the 08 July 2015 low @12pm with an extended 5th wave target (1.00 projection) at 11980. Thereafter, a potential bearish corrective wave 2/(pull-back) should occur before another bullish impulsive wave resume to kick start wave 3/.

Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 11400/11350 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 11225 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement materialises to target the 12400 resistance (13 April 2015 swing high).

* Do note the major event risk for this week will be Greece’s second parliamentary vote on this Wednesday, 22 July 2015 on a second package of prerequisites for further financial assistance, including tax increases on farmers.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11225 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the key long-term support at 10650/10600 (see weekly chart).

