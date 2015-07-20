dax weekly outlook for 20 july to 24 july 1189011980 potential risk zone for pull back before new ri

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed better than our expectation as it did […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2015 3:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed better than our expectation as it did not shape any significant pull-back and rallied straight towards the expected upside target at 11890.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is coming close to its intermediate resistance at 11890/11980 which also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster, 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 13 April 2015 high to 08 July 2015 low and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low @12pm to 13 July 2015 low @4am (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support (see daily chart).
  • The next significant resistance stands at 12400 which is the 13 April 2015 swing high (see daily chart).
  • The pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout is now at 11400/11350 which also corresponds closely with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 08 July 2015 low @12pm to 16 July 2015 high @8pm (see 4 chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” left before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation indicates an imminent pull-back scenario in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11400/11350

Pivot (key support): 11225

Resistance: 11890/11980 & 12400

Next support: 10650/10600

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to a risk zone at 11890/11980 where the Index may shape a pull-back within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index has almost completed a bullish impulsive 5 wave structure of 1/ since the 08 July 2015 low @12pm with an extended 5th wave target (1.00 projection) at 11980. Thereafter, a potential bearish corrective wave 2/(pull-back) should occur before another bullish impulsive wave resume to kick start wave 3/.

Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 11400/11350 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 11225 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement materialises to target the 12400 resistance (13 April 2015 swing high).

* Do note the major event risk for this week will be Greece’s second parliamentary vote on this Wednesday, 22 July 2015 on a second package of prerequisites for further financial assistance, including tax increases on farmers.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11225 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the key long-term support at 10650/10600 (see weekly chart).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.