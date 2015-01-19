dax weekly outlook for 19 jan to 23 jan pull back before potential upside movement towards potential
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a bullish breakout from its “Symmetrical Triangle” pattern and met its upside target at 10100 as expected. In addition, it has managed to print a historical high of 10310 on 16 January 2015. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 10100
Pivot (key support): 10400/9940
Resistance: 10580 & 10900/11000
Next support: 9600/9400
The multi-month bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014 remains intact. However based on shorter-term technical elements, do expect a potential pull-back to occur first towards the intermediate support at 10100 with a maximum limit set at the weekly pivotal support of 10400/9940 before the bullish trend resumes to target 10580 before 10900/11000 next.
However, failure to hold above 10400/9940 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 9600/9400.
