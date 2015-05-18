(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed as expected below the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel at 11750, holding above the 11190 weekly pivotal support.

Key elements

The Index has continued to hold above the 11190 significant support which confluences with the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange), trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 16 October 2014, 100-day Moving Average (in light green) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 13 April 2015 high (a typical wave 4 target based on the Elliot Wave Principle) (see weekly, daily & 4 hour charts).

The long-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see weekly chart).

The short-term descending channel (in dotted red) in place since 13 April 2015 high is now capping the Index at 11640 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11640, 12050 & 12400

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

The medium term bullish trend from 16 October 2014 low remains intact. Right now, the Index needs to break above 11640 (upper boundary of the short-term descending channel) to trigger a further potential upside movement to target 12050 before the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.

However, failure to hold above the 11190 weekly pivotal support may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 10600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.