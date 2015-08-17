(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has a sudden plunge and broke below the 11280 weekly pivotal support triggered by the sudden 1.9% devaluation of the Chinese yuan (CNY) on Tuesday, 11 August 2015.

Interestingly, the decline has tested but managed to hold the 11000/10890 pull-back support of the former ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred on 13 July 2015.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The 11000/10890 pull-back support of the former ascending channel bullish breakout confluences with a significant Fibonacci cluster (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 July 2015 low to 20 July 2015 high + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 July 2015 high to 06 August 2015 high (see daily chart).

The aforementioned observation suggests that the 11000/10890 support is a key inflection point for a potential bullish reversal.

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has inched up and just exited from its oversold region which suggests a revival of upside momentum (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance now stands at 11460 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former trendline support joining the lows since 08 July 2015 (in dotted brown) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 20 July 2015 high @4pm to the recent low of 10890 seen on 12 August 2015 @8pm (see 4 hour chart).

The next significant resistance will be at the 11890/11980 which is defined by the 22 May 2015 swing high (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 11000/10890

Resistance: 11460 & 11890/11980

Next support: 10650/10600

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the Index is now at a key inflection juncture and as long as the 11000/10890 key weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential bullish reversal to target at least the 11460 resistance.

Only a break above the 11460 intermediate resistance may trigger a further potential rally towards the 22 May 2015 swing high at 11890/11980.

On the other hand, a crack below the 11000/10890 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation for a slide to retest the long-term support at 10650/10600 (see weekly chart).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.