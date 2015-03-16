dax weekly outlook for 16 mar to 20 mar coming close to key 1204012072 risk zone turn neutral 330412
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied and hit our expected lower limit of the weekly target at 11930/12040. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Resistance: 12040/12072 & 12340
Support: 11850, 11600 & 11300
The Index is coming close to a key Fibonacci projection cluster at 12040/12072 but without any clear exhaustion signals. Mixed elements at the moment, therefore we turn neutral between 12040/12072 and 11850.
Only a clear break above 12072 is likely to see the continuation of the intermediate term bullish trend to target 12340 next (upper boundary of the intermediate bullish channel (in dark blue) and 1.00 Fibonacci projection level).
However, failure to hold above 11850 may trigger a multi-week decline to target the next support at 11600 with a maximum limit set at 11300.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.