What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied and hit our expected lower limit of the weekly target at 11930/12040. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to a Fibonacci projection cluster at 12040/12072 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The long and intermediate term RSI oscillators have reached their respective “extreme” overbought levels (see weekly & daily charts).

The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (in red) is supporting the Index at around 11600 (see daily chart).

The lower boundary (support) of the intermediate ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015 also stands at 11600 (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel (in orange) stands at 11300 which also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to the current 16 March 2015 high and 50-day Moving Average (in blue) (see daily and 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistance: 12040/12072 & 12340

Support: 11850, 11600 & 11300

Conclusion

The Index is coming close to a key Fibonacci projection cluster at 12040/12072 but without any clear exhaustion signals. Mixed elements at the moment, therefore we turn neutral between 12040/12072 and 11850.

Only a clear break above 12072 is likely to see the continuation of the intermediate term bullish trend to target 12340 next (upper boundary of the intermediate bullish channel (in dark blue) and 1.00 Fibonacci projection level).

However, failure to hold above 11850 may trigger a multi-week decline to target the next support at 11600 with a maximum limit set at 11300.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.