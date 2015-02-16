What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed higher as expected but remained below the 11000 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

The upper and lower boundaries of the shorter-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low now stands at 11140 and 10040 respectively (see daily chart).

The 11140 resistance also corresponds closely with the 138.2% Fibonacci extension from 03 February 2015 high to 10 February 2015 low.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator continues to flash a bearish divergence signal and still has “room” for further downside before reaching its trendline support (see daily chart).

The 10400 support confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which suggests a possible push up for the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 11140

Support: 10400

Next resistance: 11250 & 11455/11505

Conclusion

Shorter –term elements highlight the risk of a push up for the German 30 Index, thus we adjust the weekly pivotal resistance to 11140 (in order to tolerate the excess).

As long as the 11140 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape an intermediate term decline towards the 10400 support within the on-going multi-month bullish trend.

However, a clearance above 11140 may see the continuations of the bulls to test 11250 next. Only a clear breakout above 11250 is likely to trigger a further rally to target the long-term resistance at 11455/11505.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.