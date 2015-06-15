dax weekly outlook for 15 june to 19 june bearish tone remains intake below 1121511470 708252015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a short-term push up towards 11470 and


June 15, 2015
DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast 15 Jun 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast 15 Jun 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast 15 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a short-term push up towards 11470 and drifted lower as expected. It also broke below the 07 May 2015 swing low at 11190.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has reacted right at the 11470 pull-back resistance (the intersection of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) & the “Expanding Wedge breakout (in dotted blue)) and 20-day Moving Average (in red) (see daily chart).
  • Price action has also formed a daily bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern right below the pull-back resistance at 11470 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance (see daily chart).
  • The 11470 resistance also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 22 May 2015 high to the 09 June 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next significant support is at 10815/10600 which also corresponds with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The next resistance to watch will be at 11605 which is the trendline resistance that is capping the Index since 13 April 2015 (see 4 hour char).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 11470

Pivot (key resistance): 11470

Support: 10920 & 10815/10600

Next resistance: 11605 & 12050/12150

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish and we have tightened the weekly pivotal resistance to 11470. However, the short-term Stochastic (4 hour) has only limited downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Therefore, the Index may test the 10920 minor support before a potential short-term corrective rally occurs towards the 11215 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, the Index is likely to stage another down leg to target the 10815/10600 significant support zone.

However, failure to hold below 11470 may see an assault on the 11605 trendline resistance and only a clear break above 11605 is likely to invalidate the medium term decline/consolidation for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 12050/12150.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

