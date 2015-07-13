dax weekly outlook for 13 july to 17 july recovery in progress further potential upside movement abo
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a recovery as expected and met the upside target at 11340.
Intermediate support: 11415/11400
Pivot (key support): 11225
Resistance: 11620 & 11890
Next support: 10920 & 10600
Technical elements suggest that a major low (multi-month) low has been seen just above the 10600 support. Elliot Wave Principal also indicates that the bearish corrective wave (4) is likely to have ended and the Index is now undergoing the start of a minimum 5-wave bullish impulsive structure.
Current price action may see a further push up towards the 11620 intermediate resistance before the risk of a pull-back occurs towards the 11415/11400 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 11225 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to see another round of potential rally to target the next resistance at 11890.
On the other contrary, failure to hold above the 11225 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 10920.
