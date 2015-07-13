(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a recovery as expected and met the upside target at 11340.

Key elements

Current price action is now breaking the upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term descending channel in place since 13 April 2015 high at 11415 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence and broke above its former trendline resistance (in dotted green) (see daily chart).

The potential pull-back support of the medium term descending channel bullish breakout stands at 11415/11400 (see 4 hour chart)

The next significant resistance is at 11620 which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 13 April 2015 high to 07 July 2015 low (see daily chart).

The long-term RSI momentum oscillator is coming close to its significant supports which suggests the start of a potential multi-month upside movement (see weekly chart).

The long-term key support at 10600 is the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in 18 January 2015 (in dotted blue), 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term up move from 11 September 2011 low to 13 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 13 April 2015 high to 22 May 2015 high (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11415/11400

Pivot (key support): 11225

Resistance: 11620 & 11890

Next support: 10920 & 10600

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that a major low (multi-month) low has been seen just above the 10600 support. Elliot Wave Principal also indicates that the bearish corrective wave (4) is likely to have ended and the Index is now undergoing the start of a minimum 5-wave bullish impulsive structure.

Current price action may see a further push up towards the 11620 intermediate resistance before the risk of a pull-back occurs towards the 11415/11400 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 11225 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to see another round of potential rally to target the next resistance at 11890.

On the other contrary, failure to hold above the 11225 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 10920.

