DAX Weekly Outlook for 13 July to 17 July: Recovery in Progress, Further Potential Upside Movement

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a recovery as expected and met […]


By: Financial Analyst
July 13, 2015 4:56 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a recovery as expected and met the upside target at 11340.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now breaking the upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term descending channel in place since 13 April 2015 high at 11415 (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence and broke above its former trendline resistance (in dotted green) (see daily chart).
  • The potential pull-back support of the medium term descending channel bullish breakout stands at 11415/11400 (see 4 hour chart)
  • The next significant resistance is at 11620 which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 13 April 2015 high to 07 July 2015 low (see daily chart).
  • The long-term RSI momentum oscillator is coming close to its significant supports which suggests the start of a potential multi-month upside movement (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term key support at 10600 is the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in 18 January 2015 (in dotted blue), 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term up move from 11 September 2011 low to 13 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 13 April 2015 high to 22 May 2015 high (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11415/11400

Pivot (key support): 11225

Resistance: 11620 & 11890

Next support: 10920 & 10600

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that a major low (multi-month) low has been seen just above the 10600 support. Elliot Wave Principal also indicates that the bearish corrective wave (4) is likely to have ended and the Index is now undergoing the start of a minimum 5-wave bullish impulsive structure.

Current price action may see a further push up towards the 11620 intermediate resistance before the risk of a pull-back occurs towards the 11415/11400 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 11225 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to see another round of potential rally to target the next resistance at 11890.

On the other contrary, failure to hold above the 11225 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 10920.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

