dax weekly outlook for 13 apr to 17 apr risk of a pull back above 1222012080 before upside movement
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rally towards our expected target at 12340/12400.
Intermediate support: 12220
Pivot (key support): 12080
Resistance: 12400 & 12600/12700
Next support: 11600/11500
The medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 remains intact. However below 12400, the Index faces the risk of a pull-back towards the 12220 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 12080 weekly pivotal support before another potential upswing movement occurs to target the 12600/12700 resistance.
However, a break below 12080 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 11600/11500.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.