dax weekly outlook for 13 apr to 17 apr risk of a pull back above 1222012080 before upside movement

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rally towards our expected


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2015 2:58 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast-13 Apr 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-13 Apr 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-13 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rally towards our expected target at 12340/12400.

Please click on thislink for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average that has managed to support all the setbacks since 09 February 2015 is now supporting the Index at 12080 (see daily chart).
  • The lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015 is now 12080 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI remains bullish above its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11600 which is also close to the 50-day Moving Average acting as a support at 11500 (in dark blue) (see weekly & daily charts).
  • 12400 and 12600/12700 are Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 12220

Pivot (key support): 12080

Resistance: 12400 & 12600/12700

Next support: 11600/11500

Conclusion

The medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 remains intact. However below 12400, the Index faces the risk of a pull-back towards the 12220 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 12080 weekly pivotal support before another potential upswing movement occurs to target the 12600/12700 resistance.

However, a break below 12080 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 11600/11500.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

