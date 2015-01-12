What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a push up above the weekly support at 9400 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011 stands at 10900/11000 (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator remains bullish since the break of its former trendline resistance and 50% level (see weekly chart).

The 200-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 9600/9500 which is also a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Recent price action is showing more evidence that the Index is evolving within a “Symmetrical Triangle” formation in place since 08 December 2014 with upper and lower limits at 9850 and 9600/9500 respectively (see 4 hour chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 9600/9500

Pivot (key support): 9400

Resistance: 9850 & 10100

Next support: 8900

Conclusion

As long as the 9400 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index may resume its upside movement towards 9850 before targeting the significant December 2014 swing high at 10100.

On the other hand, a break below 9400 is likely to invalidate the bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014 for a deeper slide towards the next support at 8900.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.