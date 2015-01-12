dax weekly outlook for 12 jan to 16 jan bullish tone remains intact above 9400 support for a potenti
What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a push up above the weekly support at 9400 […]
What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a push up above the weekly support at 9400 […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a push up above the weekly support at 9400 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Intermediate support: 9600/9500
Pivot (key support): 9400
Resistance: 9850 & 10100
Next support: 8900
As long as the 9400 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index may resume its upside movement towards 9850 before targeting the significant December 2014 swing high at 10100.
On the other hand, a break below 9400 is likely to invalidate the bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014 for a deeper slide towards the next support at 8900.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.