(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested but managed to stage a strong rebound […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested but managed to stage a strong rebound from the 11190 weekly pivotal support as expected.
Intermediate support: 11520/11450
Pivot (key support): 11190
Resistance: 11750, 12050 & 12400
Next support: 10600
Current technical elements have suggested the down movement from 13 April 2015 high is likely to have ended and the Index should resume its medium term bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014.
On the short-term term, below 11750, the Index may see a risk of a pull-back first towards the intermediate support zone at 11520/11450 before another potential upside movement occurs to target 12050 before the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11190 weekly pivotal support may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 10600.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.