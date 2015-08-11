dax weekly outlook for 10 aug to 14 aug potential rounding bottom chart pattern in progress 10071520
(Click to enlarge charts)
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to push higher as expected above the 11200 weekly pivotal support.
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 11430
Pivot (key support): 11280
Resistance: 11890/11980, 12190 & 12400
Next support: 11030 & 10650/10600
Current technical elements suggest the Index is in a midst of forming an impending bullish “rounding bottom” chart pattern with its neckline resistance at 11890/11980.
Any potential pull-back is likely to be held above the 11430 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the key 11280 weekly pivotal support for a further potential rally to test 11890/11980 before targeting the next resistance at 12190.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 11280 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a retest on the 28 July 2015 swing low at 11030. Only a crack below 11030 is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the long-term key support at 10650/10600.
