dax weekly outlook for 09 mar to 13 mar setback before potential new upswing 297882015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the upper limit of the neutrality […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the upper limit of the neutrality […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the upper limit of the neutrality range at 11505. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 11190
Pivot (key support): 11045
Resistance: 11625/11680 & 11930/12040
Next support: 10600
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index may see a push up first to the intermediate resistance at 11625/11680 before a potential setback occurs towards 11190 with a maximum limit set at the 11045 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to shape another round of upside movement to target the next resistance at 11930/12040 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
On the other hand, failure to hold above 11045 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend to see a decline towards 10600 (lower boundary of the ascending channel-in dark blue and 100-day Moving Average).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.