dax weekly outlook for 09 mar to 13 mar setback before potential new upswing 297882015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the upper limit of the neutrality […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2015 2:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the upper limit of the neutrality range at 11505. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action has broken above the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 11 September which represents acceleration in the current bullish trend (see weekly chart).
  • The pull-support of the long-term ascending channel breakout is at 11190 which is also the upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (see daily chart).
  • Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of an intermediate term ascending channel (in dark blue) at 11625/11680 (see daily chart).
  • The 11625/11680 resistance also corresponds with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at the overbought region and still has downside potential before reaching its support (see daily chart).
  • The median line of the intermediate term ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 11045 which is also the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 to 06 February 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11190

Pivot (key support): 11045

Resistance: 11625/11680 & 11930/12040

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index may see a push up first to the intermediate resistance at 11625/11680 before a potential setback occurs towards 11190 with a maximum limit set at the 11045 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to shape another round of upside movement to target the next resistance at 11930/12040 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11045 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend to see a decline towards 10600 (lower boundary of the ascending channel-in dark blue and 100-day Moving Average).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.