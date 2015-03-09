(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the upper limit of the neutrality range at 11505. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

Price action has broken above the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 11 September which represents acceleration in the current bullish trend (see weekly chart).

The pull-support of the long-term ascending channel breakout is at 11190 which is also the upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (see daily chart).

Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of an intermediate term ascending channel (in dark blue) at 11625/11680 (see daily chart).

The 11625/11680 resistance also corresponds with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at the overbought region and still has downside potential before reaching its support (see daily chart).

The median line of the intermediate term ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 11045 which is also the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 to 06 February 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11190

Pivot (key support): 11045

Resistance: 11625/11680 & 11930/12040

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index may see a push up first to the intermediate resistance at 11625/11680 before a potential setback occurs towards 11190 with a maximum limit set at the 11045 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to shape another round of upside movement to target the next resistance at 11930/12040 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11045 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend to see a decline towards 10600 (lower boundary of the ascending channel-in dark blue and 100-day Moving Average).

