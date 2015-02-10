dax weekly outlook for 09 feb to 13 feb potential intermediate term decline intact below 11000 17958

What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to hit the lower limit of our upside target at 10960 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2015 1:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast-10 Feb 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-10 Feb 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-10 Feb 2015What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to hit the lower limit of our upside target at 10960 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action has reacted off the upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low now at 11000 (see daily chart).
  •  The intermediate term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has “room” for further downside before reaching its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The upper and lower boundaries of the long-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since September 2011 now stands at 11250 and 9600 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The 200-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 9600 (see daily chart).
  • The 10400 and 10195 support levels also correspond closely with the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement from 06 January 2015 low to 03 February 2015 high.
  • The short-term Stochastic has just exited from its oversold region and still has “room” for potential upside before reaching its “extreme” overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 10790

Pivot (key resistance): 11000

Support: 10400 & 10195

Next resistance: 11250 & 11455/11505

Conclusion

Elements are advocating for the start of a potential intermediate term decline within a multi-month bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014.

Given the observation seen in  the short-term Stochastic oscillator (4 hour), the Index may see a push up first towards the intermediate resistance at 10790 with a maximum limit set at the 11000 weekly pivotal resistance before another slide occurs towards the 10400 support.

On the other hand, a break above 11000 is likely to see a push up to test 11250 and only a clearance above it may trigger a further upside movement to target the long-term resistance at 11455/11505 (see weekly chart).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.