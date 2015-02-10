dax weekly outlook for 09 feb to 13 feb potential intermediate term decline intact below 11000 17958
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to hit the lower limit of our upside target at 10960 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 10790
Pivot (key resistance): 11000
Support: 10400 & 10195
Next resistance: 11250 & 11455/11505
Elements are advocating for the start of a potential intermediate term decline within a multi-month bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014.
Given the observation seen in the short-term Stochastic oscillator (4 hour), the Index may see a push up first towards the intermediate resistance at 10790 with a maximum limit set at the 11000 weekly pivotal resistance before another slide occurs towards the 10400 support.
On the other hand, a break above 11000 is likely to see a push up to test 11250 and only a clearance above it may trigger a further upside movement to target the long-term resistance at 11455/11505 (see weekly chart).
