dax weekly outlook for 08 june to 12 june challenging the 11190 support 677792015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the lower limit of the "Expanding […]"


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2015 5:13 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast 08 Jun 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast 08 Jun 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast 08 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” and trendline support joining the lows since 16 October 2014.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken below the pull-back support of the support former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) and former trendline support joining the lows since 16 October 2014 (in pink) now turns pull-back resistance at 11605 (see daily chart).
  • The long term RSI oscillator still has room for further downside (as depicted by the pink box) before reaching its significant support (see weekly chart).
  • The pull-resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” bearish breakout stands at 11470 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 11605 resistance also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 22 May 2015 high to the current 08 May 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its oversold region which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next significant support is at 10815/10600 which also corresponds with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 11470

Pivot (key resistance): 11605

Support: 11190 & 10815/10600

Next resistance: 12050/12150

Conclusion

The Index is now challenging the 11190 support and a daily close below 11190 is likely to trigger a direct decline towards the 10815/10600 support zone. However failure to close below it may see a short-term push up (due to the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator + wave structure of the current down move from 22 May 2015 high) towards 11470/11605 before another round of downside movement materialises to target the 10815/10600 zone.

On the other hand, only a break above the 11605 pivotal resistance may invalidate the bearish scenario for a potential corrective rally towards the next resistance at 12050/12150.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

