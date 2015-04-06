dax weekly outlook for 06 apr to 10 apr 11620 remains the support to watch 431962015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to hold above the 11620 weekly pivotal support and traded sideways.
Pivot (key support): 11620
Resistance: 12100, 12340/12400 & 12600/12700
Next support: 11500/11350 & 10600
11620 remains the weekly pivotal support to watch and a clearance above 12100 is likely to add impetus for a potential upside movement to target 12340/12400 before 12600/12700 (also the upper boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel in place since 06 January 2015).
On the other hand, failure to hold above 11620 may damage the bullish bias for a slide towards 11500/11350. On a clear break below 11350 is likely to trigger a medium term (multi-week) decline towards the next support at 10600.
