What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed as expected below the intermediate resistance at 10100. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011 stands at 10900/11000 (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator remains bullish since the break of its former trendline resistance and 50% level (see weekly chart).

The upward sloping 50-day Moving Average is acting as a support at 9600 (see daily chart).

The 9600 is also a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 16 October 2014 points to the 10580 level and its lower boundary stands at 9400 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator shows downside potential to retest its “extreme oversold region” (see 45 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 9600

Pivot (key support): 9400

Resistance: 10100 & 10580

Next support: 8900

Conclusion

Based on current elements, the German 30 Index still has one more potential short-term downleg to test the intermediate support at 9600 before resuming is multi-month bullish trend. As long as the weekly pivotal support at 9400 holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of upside movement to target 10100 before 10580.

However failure to hold above 9400 may damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 8900.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.