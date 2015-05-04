dax weekly outlook for 04 may to 08 may a potential intermediate swing low has been seen above 11190
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted and almost met our expected at 11190 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted and almost met our expected at 11190 […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted and almost met our expected at 11190 (printed a low of 11327 on 30 April 2015).
Please click on this link to recap our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 11190
Resistance: 11670, 12050 & 12400
Next support: 10600
Current technical elements suggestthat a potential intermediate term swing low has been seen. As long as the 11190 weekly pivotal support holds and a break above 11670 is likely to trigger an upside movement to target 12050 before the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.
However, failure to hold above 11190 may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 10600.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.