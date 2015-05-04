(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted and almost met our expected at 11190 (printed a low of 11327 on 30 April 2015).

Key elements

Price action has tested but managed to hold above the pull-back of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11500 which is also close to the 100-day Moving Average (in green) (see weekly & daily charts).

The long-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region (see weekly chart).

The trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 16 October 2014 now stands at 11190 which is also closely defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 13 April 2015 high (a typical wave 4 target based on the Elliot Wave Principle) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has managed to hold above its key trendline support (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11670, 12050 & 12400

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggestthat a potential intermediate term swing low has been seen. As long as the 11190 weekly pivotal support holds and a break above 11670 is likely to trigger an upside movement to target 12050 before the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.

However, failure to hold above 11190 may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 10600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.