The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11600 weekly pivotal support and invalidated the direct rise scenario as there was no follow through from the bullish breakout seen on 19 May 2015.
Intermediate support: 11320
Pivot (key support): 11190
Resistance: 11640 & 12050/12150
Next support: 10600
Expect another potential high volatile week for the DAX. The key support zone to watch will be at 11320/11190 and the Index needs to break above the intermediate resistance at 11640 to trigger a potential squeeze up towards 12050/12150 (upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge”).
However, failure to hold above the 11190 weekly pivotal support is likely to trigger a waterfall slide to target the next support at 10600.
