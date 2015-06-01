dax weekly outlook for 01 june to 05 june 1132011190 is the key support to watch 676592015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11600 weekly pivotal support and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2015 4:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast 01 Jun 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast 01 Jun 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast 01 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11600 weekly pivotal support and invalidated the direct rise scenario as there was no follow through from the bullish breakout seen on 19 May 2015.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is now attempting to retest the pull-back support of the support former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) and trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 16 October 2014 at 11320/11190 (see weekly & daily charts).
  • The long-term Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch higher from its oversold region and still has ample room before reaching its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).
  • Since 08 May 2015, the Index has started to evolve into an impending “Expanding Wedge” configuration with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 12050/12150 and 11320 respectively (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 12050/12150 resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 13 April 2015 high to 07 May 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate and short-term Stochastic oscillators have dipped into their respective oversold regions (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11320

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11640 & 12050/12150

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Expect another potential high volatile week for the DAX. The key support zone to watch will be at 11320/11190 and the Index needs to break above the intermediate resistance at 11640 to trigger a potential squeeze up towards 12050/12150 (upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge”).

However, failure to hold above the 11190 weekly pivotal support is likely to trigger a waterfall slide to target the next support at 10600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

 

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.