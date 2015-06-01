(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11600 weekly pivotal support and invalidated the direct rise scenario as there was no follow through from the bullish breakout seen on 19 May 2015.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index is now attempting to retest the pull-back support of the support former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) and trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 16 October 2014 at 11320/11190 (see weekly & daily charts).

The long-term Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch higher from its oversold region and still has ample room before reaching its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).

Since 08 May 2015, the Index has started to evolve into an impending “Expanding Wedge” configuration with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 12050/12150 and 11320 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

The 12050/12150 resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 13 April 2015 high to 07 May 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate and short-term Stochastic oscillators have dipped into their respective oversold regions (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11320

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11640 & 12050/12150

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Expect another potential high volatile week for the DAX. The key support zone to watch will be at 11320/11190 and the Index needs to break above the intermediate resistance at 11640 to trigger a potential squeeze up towards 12050/12150 (upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge”).

However, failure to hold above the 11190 weekly pivotal support is likely to trigger a waterfall slide to target the next support at 10600.

