What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a further pushed up but stalled right below the 10030 pivotal resistance. Please click on this link to review our last weekly outlook

Key elements

The longer and intermediate Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective extreme overbought levels. In addition, the shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has room towards its oversold region. All these observations suggest that a potential multi-week correction is round the corner (see weekly, daily & 4 hour charts).

The horizontal resistance connecting the highs since 01 June 2014 is at 10030/10050 which also coincides with the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low (see weekly & daily charts).

The lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low is at 9545/9467 which also corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci retracement levels from various degrees (see 4 hour chart).

10270 is a 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 15 October 2014 low to 6 November 2014 high (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 10030/10050

Support: 9800 & 9545/9467

Next resistance: 10270

Conclusion

The German 30 Index appears to have met a significant resistance at 10030/10050 and elements exhibit signs of weariness. As long as the pivotal resistance at 10030/10050 is not surpassed, the Index may see a drop first to 9800 and a break below 9800 is likely to trigger a potential multi-week correction towards 9545/9467 next.

However, a clearance above 10030/10050 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target 10270 next.

