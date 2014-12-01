dax weekly outlook a potential intermediate term correction looms below 1003010050 resistance 812720
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a further pushed up but stalled right below the 10030 pivotal resistance. Please click on this link to review our last weekly outlook
Pivot (key resistance): 10030/10050
Support: 9800 & 9545/9467
Next resistance: 10270
The German 30 Index appears to have met a significant resistance at 10030/10050 and elements exhibit signs of weariness. As long as the pivotal resistance at 10030/10050 is not surpassed, the Index may see a drop first to 9800 and a break below 9800 is likely to trigger a potential multi-week correction towards 9545/9467 next.
However, a clearance above 10030/10050 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target 10270 next.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.