dax weekly outlook 31 aug to 04 sep mixed elements turn neutral between 10440 10060 1167692015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pierced below the 9600 long-term key support before staging the expected push up towards the 10280/10440 resistance zone.
Resistance: 10440 & 11030
Support: 10060 & 9600
Technical elements are mixed on the medium-term (multi-week). Therefore, it will be prudent for us to turn neutral first and wait for clearer elements to emerge.
Only a break above the 10440 pull-back resistance of the former descending channel bearish breakout is likely to trigger a further recovery to target the next resistance at 11030.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10060 support may see a slide to retest the long-term key support at 9600.
Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader
