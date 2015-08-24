dax weekly outlook 24 aug to 28 aug potential push up below 1028010440 before new drop 1110232015

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2015 7:19 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (monthly)_24 Aug 2015

DAX (weekly)_24 Aug 2015

DAX (daily)_24 Aug 2015

DAX (4 hour)_24 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to plunge and broke below the 10650/10600 pull-back support of the long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in January 2015.

Key elements

  • The Index has plunged by 22% from its 12400 April 2015 high and it is now testing the next long-term key support zone of 10013/9600 (see weekly chart).
  • The 10013/9600 support is defined by the 34-month Moving Average (in red), ascending trendline (in orange) joining the lows since 11 September 2011 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the broad up move from 11 September 2011 low to 05 April 2015 high (see monthly & weekly charts).
  • The pull-back resistance of the medium term descending channel breakout (in purple) stands at 10280/10440 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 06 August 2015 high @8am to the current low of 24 August 2015 and trendline resistance joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @8am (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index appears to be undergoing a bearish © wave in place since the high of 20 July 2015 @4pm. This ©wave will usually subdivide into a five wave movement of a lesser degree. Right now, it has completed 3 waves, labelled as 1,2 & 3.  A countertrend wave 4 (corrective rally) is likely to take place to see a push up towards 10280/10460 as per mentioned in the above pointer (see 4 hour chart).
  • Short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests a potential short-term rebound after a steep decline seen in the price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 10280

Pivot (key resistance): 10460

Support: 9600 & 8550

Next resistance: 10900

Conclusion

The Index may see a “snap-back” rally towards the intermediate resistance at 10280 with a maximum limit set at the 10460 weekly pivotal resistance before another down leg occurs to target the next significant long-term support at 9600.

However, a clearance above the 10460 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10900.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.