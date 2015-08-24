dax weekly outlook 24 aug to 28 aug potential push up below 1028010440 before new drop 1110232015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to plunge and broke below the 10650/10600 pull-back support of the long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in January 2015.
Intermediate resistance: 10280
Pivot (key resistance): 10460
Support: 9600 & 8550
Next resistance: 10900
The Index may see a “snap-back” rally towards the intermediate resistance at 10280 with a maximum limit set at the 10460 weekly pivotal resistance before another down leg occurs to target the next significant long-term support at 9600.
However, a clearance above the 10460 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10900.
Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader
