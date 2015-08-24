(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to plunge and broke below the 10650/10600 pull-back support of the long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in January 2015.

Key elements

The Index has plunged by 22% from its 12400 April 2015 high and it is now testing the next long-term key support zone of 10013/9600 (see weekly chart).

The 10013/9600 support is defined by the 34-month Moving Average (in red), ascending trendline (in orange) joining the lows since 11 September 2011 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the broad up move from 11 September 2011 low to 05 April 2015 high (see monthly & weekly charts).

The pull-back resistance of the medium term descending channel breakout (in purple) stands at 10280/10440 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 06 August 2015 high @8am to the current low of 24 August 2015 and trendline resistance joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @8am (see 4 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index appears to be undergoing a bearish © wave in place since the high of 20 July 2015 @4pm. This ©wave will usually subdivide into a five wave movement of a lesser degree. Right now, it has completed 3 waves, labelled as 1,2 & 3. A countertrend wave 4 (corrective rally) is likely to take place to see a push up towards 10280/10460 as per mentioned in the above pointer (see 4 hour chart).

Short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests a potential short-term rebound after a steep decline seen in the price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 10280

Pivot (key resistance): 10460

Support: 9600 & 8550

Next resistance: 10900

Conclusion

The Index may see a “snap-back” rally towards the intermediate resistance at 10280 with a maximum limit set at the 10460 weekly pivotal resistance before another down leg occurs to target the next significant long-term support at 9600.

However, a clearance above the 10460 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10900.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

