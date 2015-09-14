(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to trade within a sideways configuration above the lower limit of the neutrality zone at 10117.

Key elements

The Index has continued to evolve above the long-term key support zone of 10013/9600 defined by the 34-month Moving Average (in red), ascending trendline (in orange) joining the lows since 11 September 2011 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 11 September 2011 low to 05 April 2015 high (see monthly & weekly charts).

The weekly (long-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has further room for upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).

The Index is still below the pull-back resistance of the medium-term descending channel bearish breakout (in purple) now at 10320 where the recent push-up from the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low has stalled (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The next significant resistance stands at 10650 which is defined by the previous 08 July 2015 swing low, close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 20 July 2015 high @4pm to 24 August 2015 low @8pm and the upper limit of the complex range configuration (in dark blue) (see daily & 4 hours).

The lower limit (support) of the complex range configuration (in dark blue) in place since 02 September 2015 low @12am stands at 10117 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to weeks)

Pivot (key support): 10080

Resistance: 10320 & 10650

Next support: 9600

Conclusion

The Index has continued to churn in sideways fashion above its complex range support at 10117. It needs to break above its intermediate resistance at 10320 in order to trigger a potential rally to target the complex range top (resistance) at 10650.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10080 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the push up scenario to see a slide to retest the key long-term support at 9600.

