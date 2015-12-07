dax weekly outlook 07 dec to 11 dec turn neutral between 11060 1052010380 1789652015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted below the 11130 weekly pivotal support and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 7, 2015 2:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_07 Dec 2015

DAX (4 hour)_07 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted below the 11130 weekly pivotal support and invalidated the expected medium-term direct rise scenario. The main catalyst for this breakdown is caused by the lesser than expected monetary policies announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) on last Thursday, 03 December 2015.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

  • 07 Dec (Mon) – Germany Industrial Production for Oct @0700 GMT
  • 08 Dec (Tues) – Q3 Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) @0900 GMT
  • 09 Dec (Wed) – Germany Exports, Imports & Trade Balance for Oct @0700 GMT
  • 11 Dec (Fri) – Germany Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Nov @0700 GMT

Key elements

  • The decline in price action has broken below the pull-back support (in dotted green) that the Index has staged a prior bullish breakout on 18 November 2015 and also the trendline support (in dotted dark blue) from 29 September 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 11060 .
  • In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has broken below the trendline support (in dotted green) but it is still holding above a pull-back support from a peak seen on 16 March 2015. Mixed signals (see daily chart).
  • The significant support now rests at the 10520/10380 zone which is defined by the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 30 November 2015 high.
  • The short-term (4 hour) Stochastic has started to turn down from its extreme overbought which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action (see 4 hour chart).
  • The significant medium-term resistance after 11060 is the 11670 level which is defined by the swing high of 06 August 2015 before the steep sell-off towards the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from its current all-time 13 April 2015 high to the 29 September 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Support: 10520/10380 & 9890/9810

Resistance: 11060 & 11670

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, we have decided to turn neutral for now in our medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) directional view between 11060 and 10520/10380 (expect the Index to trade within this range).

Only a clear break above 11060 is likely to revival the bulls for a potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 11670.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.