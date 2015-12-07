(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted below the 11130 weekly pivotal support and invalidated the expected medium-term direct rise scenario. The main catalyst for this breakdown is caused by the lesser than expected monetary policies announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) on last Thursday, 03 December 2015.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

07 Dec (Mon) – Germany Industrial Production for Oct @0700 GMT

08 Dec (Tues) – Q3 Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) @0900 GMT

09 Dec (Wed) – Germany Exports, Imports & Trade Balance for Oct @0700 GMT

11 Dec (Fri) – Germany Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Nov @0700 GMT

Key elements

The decline in price action has broken below the pull-back support (in dotted green) that the Index has staged a prior bullish breakout on 18 November 2015 and also the trendline support (in dotted dark blue) from 29 September 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 11060 .

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has broken below the trendline support (in dotted green) but it is still holding above a pull-back support from a peak seen on 16 March 2015. Mixed signals (see daily chart).

The significant support now rests at the 10520/10380 zone which is defined by the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 30 November 2015 high.

The short-term (4 hour) Stochastic has started to turn down from its extreme overbought which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action (see 4 hour chart).

The significant medium-term resistance after 11060 is the 11670 level which is defined by the swing high of 06 August 2015 before the steep sell-off towards the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from its current all-time 13 April 2015 high to the 29 September 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Support: 10520/10380 & 9890/9810

Resistance: 11060 & 11670

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, we have decided to turn neutral for now in our medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) directional view between 11060 and 10520/10380 (expect the Index to trade within this range).

Only a clear break above 11060 is likely to revival the bulls for a potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 11670.

