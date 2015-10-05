dax weekly outlook 05 oct to 09 oct potential last push down below 980010080 resistance 1490222015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged the expected recovery from the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged the expected recovery from the […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged the expected recovery from the 9320 weekly pivotal support. However, last week’s upside movement has only printed a high of 9786 on 01 Oct 2015 (3% below the first expected upside target zone of 10080/10120).
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 9800
Pivot (key resistance): 10080
Support: 9320 & 9060
Next resistance: 10830
Based on the above mentioned technical elements, the current up move from the 9320 support appears to be getting exhausted and it may see another round of downleg. As long as the 9800/10080 key resistance zone hold is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential last push down to retest the 9320 support (“Black Monday”,24 August 2015 low) and even the next support at 9060 (lower limit of descending channel + 5th wave target).
On the other contrary, a clearance above the 10080 weekly pivotal resistance may invalidate the “last push down” scenario for a squeeze up to target the trendline resistance from the current all-time high on April 2015 now acting as a resistance at 10830.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.