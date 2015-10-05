(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged the expected recovery from the 9320 weekly pivotal support. However, last week’s upside movement has only printed a high of 9786 on 01 Oct 2015 (3% below the first expected upside target zone of 10080/10120).

Key elements

Last week’s decline in price action has managed to hold above the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 9320 and the trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 11 September 2011 (see weekly chart).

Last week’s price action has formed another bullish weekly “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the 9320 support (see weekly chart).

However, the corresponding weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator still has “some” room left before hitting its key trendline support. This observation suggests the risk of one more potential downleg in price action of the Index (see weekly chart).

The pull-back resistance of the medium-term descending channel bearish breakout (in purple) that has rejected the prior advance of the Index on 09 September 2015 is now acting as a resistance at 10080 (see daily chart).

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still being capped by its resistances and below the 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests the lack of upside momentum (see daily chart).

The next significant support (long-term) will be at the 8500/8100 zone which was the former long-term (multi-year) range top from March 2000 which also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement multi-year uptrend from 11 September 2011 low to 05 April 2015 high (see weekly chart).

On the short-term term, the Index has appeared to evolved into a descending channel (in pink) in place since 09 September 2015 high @12pm with its upper limit (resistance) at 9800. The lower limit (support) of this descending channel now stands at 9060 which confluences with a typical 5 th wave, 0618 Fibonacci projection from 09 September 2015 high @12pm to 01 October 2015 high @ 12 pm (based on the Elliot Wave Principal) (see 4 hour chart).

wave, 0618 Fibonacci projection from 09 September 2015 high @12pm to 01 October 2015 high @ 12 pm (based on the Elliot Wave Principal) (see 4 hour chart). The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to turn down from its extreme overbought level which suggests the limited potential upside below the 9800 descending channel resistance (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 9800

Pivot (key resistance): 10080

Support: 9320 & 9060

Next resistance: 10830

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned technical elements, the current up move from the 9320 support appears to be getting exhausted and it may see another round of downleg. As long as the 9800/10080 key resistance zone hold is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential last push down to retest the 9320 support (“Black Monday”,24 August 2015 low) and even the next support at 9060 (lower limit of descending channel + 5th wave target).

On the other contrary, a clearance above the 10080 weekly pivotal resistance may invalidate the “last push down” scenario for a squeeze up to target the trendline resistance from the current all-time high on April 2015 now acting as a resistance at 10830.

