DAX: Was that it for stock market recovery?

Weakness comes after what had otherwise been a rather positive start to the new week and quarter...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 5, 2022 12:53 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European stocks gave back a big chunk of the gains made the day before, when everything rallied on the back of speculation the Fed might ease off the rate hikes. US futures tracked Europe lower, with gold and especially silver also dropping sharply, with the dollar and yields making a comeback. The release of some disappointing European data and this week’s big rebound in oil prices has also renewed worries about the energy crunch and a long cold winter for Europe.

With the OPEC+ likely to cut production sharply and may do so more in the future, this serves as reminder for the Biden administration that the release of oil from the SPR will only have limited impact on oil prices and energy inflation, meaning the Fed might have to keep cutting aggressively for longer. This equals bad news for stocks.

Meanwhile, today’s German trade figures and the Eurozone PMIs have confirmed recession worries and the euro has correspondingly fallen, along with the DAX and other European stock indices.

After Monday’s final PMIs confirmed the Eurozone manufacturing sector was deeper in contraction than initially estimated, today saw the final services PMIs also reveal a similar picture. The final services PMI for Eurozone PMI was 48.8 instead of 48.9, thanks to Spanish flash PMI falling below 50 to 48.5 and Germany being revised down to 45.0 from 45.5.

In addition, the latest trade figures from Germany point to a gloomy picture, as exports to other EU countries contracted in another sign of a weakening European economy.

Today’s weakness comes after what had otherwise been a rather positive start to the new week and quarter for stocks and other risk assets. Risk assets rallied at the start of Q4 after weaker US manufacturing and employment data gave rise to speculation that the Fed may begin to pull back on a recent series of interest rate hikes sooner than expected. In addition, we have seen the likes of Bank of England, Bank of Japan and People's Bank of China all intervening in some way shape or form, while the Reserve Bank of Australia opted for a smaller-than-expected hike.

But as Eurozone concerns are revived, the major European indices like the DAX is now in danger of starting a new downward trend and that motion may have started today:

DAX

The DAX has hit resistance at around 12600 and it has reacted. The next downside target is the recaptured summer low of 12385, below which there is nothing significant until the base of Tuesday’s breakout at 12274. And if the latter breaks, then it is game over for the bulls, as a revisit of this month’s low would then become a strong possibility. 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices Dax GER40

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.