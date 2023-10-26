DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Yesterday 8:39 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX falls ahead of the ECB rate decision

  • DAX tracks Wall Street lower, after Nasdaq dropped 2.4%
  • ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged at 4%
  • DAX heads towards 14625, the October low

The DAX points to a weaker start, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight after rising treasury yields and disappointing numbers from Alphabet saw the Nasdaq close 2.4% lower.

Today, attention is turning to the ECB rate decision, where the central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a record 4% after ten straight rate hikes.

Since the previous meeting, inflation has continued to cool. However, the economy is also showing signs of weakening, and the region is in danger of tipping into recession in the second half of this year. This week, PMI data showed another deep contraction in the eurozone business activity, falling to a 3-year low.

While policymakers in recent speeches have signaled that interest rates will likely remain on hold in the October meeting, they have also suggested that rates will remain high for longer to pull inflation back towards the ECB's 2% target. The market currently expects the ECB to cut interest rates in the third quarter of next year. However, there are also concerns that the conflict in the Middle East could add to inflationary pressures.

A hawkish-sounding ECB or a central bank that is increasingly concerned about the economic outlook for the euro area could pull stocks lower.

In addition to the ECB, which will take centre stage, corporate earnings will also be in focus, with numbers from Mercedes-Benz group and Volkswagen among the big names reporting.

In the US session, GDP data will be in focus. Stronger-than-expected US growth will not only highlight the resilience of the US economy compared to the weakness in Europe but could also fuel bets of a December rate hike from the Fed, which could drag stocks lower.

DAX forecast – technical analysis

After failing to rise above the 14945 resistance, the DAX rebounded lower, and is heading towards support at 14625, the October low. The RSI supports further downside. A break below 14625 brings 14450, the 2023 low into target. Any recovery would need to retake 14945/15000, to negate the near-term downtrend.

dax forecast chart

USD/JPY rises above 150 ahead of US Q3 GDP

  • Yen is on intervention watch after breaching 150.00
  • US Q3 GDP is expected annualized at +4.3% up from 2.1%
  • USD /JPY has pushed above the critical 150 level, putting the yen on intervention watch.

The US dollar has risen to a one-week high against a basket of currencies as it tracks treasury yields northwards and as demand for riskier currencies eases.

At 150 the yen is vulnerable to the threat of an intervention by Japanese authorities, and the breach of this level hasn't gone unnoticed. Japanese finance minister Suzuki warned investors against selling the yen and added that authorities were watching moves in the FX closely.

However, if Japanese authorities let 150.00 pass, then USDJPY could rise rapidly. The psychological threat of intervention has acted as a strong resistance. If that is removed, USDJPY has the potential to rise strongly.

The USD has been on a tear after stronger-than-expected PMI data at the start of this week, which highlighted the strength and resilience of the US economy and fueled bets that the Fed would need to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Attention is now on US GDP data, which could be a key risk event for USD/JPY. Expectations are for The US economy to grow 4.3% annualized in Q3, up from 2.1% in Q2. Strong growth would add to evidence that the Federal Reserve may need to hike interest rates again in December.

Currently, the market is pricing in a 97% probability of the Fed leaving rates unchanged next week and a 30% probability of a rate hike in December. The data comes ahead of tomorrow's core PCE figures.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY has extended gains above 150.00 and is testing resistance at 150.50. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of overbought territory.

Buyers will look for a meaningful rise above 1.50.50 to bring 151.00 into target, ahead of 151.80 the rising trendline support.

On the flip side, a slide below 150.00 could test support at 149.50 the 20 sma, ahead of 148.75, last week’s low. However, if the yen strengthens owing to an intervention, the pair could slide significantly towards 147.30, the October low.

usd/jpy forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas Dax USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Today 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
GBP/USD. Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:44 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, Oil Forecast :Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 25, 2023 09:49 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 24, 2023 09:14 AM
        Oil extraction
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 23, 2023 07:19 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.