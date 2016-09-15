dax tolerate excess to 10230 risk of a bear trap 1830372016
Daily Outlook, Thurs 16 September 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tumbled by […]
Daily Outlook, Thurs 16 September 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tumbled by […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tumbled by 0.9% in yesterday’s U.S. session in line with the continued softness seen in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices. There is no major U.S. economic data releases yesterday as markets participants look ahead for “better clarity” in the direction of key interest rates in next week crucial Fed and BOJ’s monetary policy meetings on Wednesday, 21 September 2016.
The Germany 30 Index has breached below the 10380 medium-term pivotal support in today’s Asian session (printed a current intraday low of 10297) but the current states of technical elements do not advocate a bearish case at this juncture.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 10380/230 (excess)
Resistances: 10390 & 10600/670
Next support: 9760
Maintain bullish bias and tolerate the excess to 10230. The Index now needs to have a break above the 10390 intermediate resistance in order to add impetus on the potential recovery scenario to target the next resistance at 10600/670 in the first step.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10230 excess support is likely to jeopardise the bulls to kick start a deeper correction towards the next support at 9760 (congestion area of 06 May/end June 2016 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the whole advance from 24 June 2016 low to 15 August 2016 high of 10806).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.